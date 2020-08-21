Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Cleveland Campbell, 57, of 1907 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Patrick Canada, 50, of 2008 Cypress Place in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Canada was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Malik Walker, 23, of 2895 Dorothy Jeanne St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving and breaking or entering. Walker was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Gravette

• Dalton Shad Church, 42, of 13384 Train Road in Hiwasse was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Church was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Bret Davidson, 30, of 2839 Madison County 7325 in Huntsville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving, fleeing and criminal mischief. Davidson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Travis Ramsey, 37, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Ramsey was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Marc Curtis, 38, of 506 Live Oak Road in Little Rock was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Curtis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Darrell Center, 58, of 15099 Koyle Cemetery Road in Winslow was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Center was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.