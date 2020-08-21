Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Reds announcer suspended

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended by the team Wednesday night after using a homophobic slur during the team's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Brennaman, 56, was suspended after videos circulated on social media showing him apparently caught on a live microphone using the homophobic slur to describe an unknown place. After the slur was broadcast, Brennamann segued into a promotion of the Reds' pregame show. The comment stirred outrage on social media, with some fans calling for him to be fired. Brennaman apologized for the comment during the doubleheader broadcast, saying he was "deeply ashamed" and issued a statement Thursday apologizing for his remarks. Fox Sports said in a statement Thursday that it was "extremely disappointed" with Brennaman's remarks, which it said were "abhorrent" and "unacceptable." The statement also said the network is "moving forward with our NFL schedule, which will not include him." The son of Marty Brennaman, the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame, Thom Brennaman has been calling Major League Baseball games for 33 years, including more than 13 years as a member of the Reds' TV and radio broadcast team, and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27 years, covering primarily baseball and football.

Ripken had cancer diagnosis

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and is "cancer free" after surgery in March. "The surgery couldn't have gone better," Ripken said. "The outcome couldn't have gone better, and I've resumed doing everything I did before. It's a pretty miraculous few months." Ripken, who is preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games record of 2,131 on Sept. 6, referred to the diagnosis as "a moment in your life that you don't want to hear." Ripken's father, Cal Ripken Sr., died of lung cancer in 1999. The announcement came on a Zoom call with local media in preparation for the anniversary next month.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs ban garb, face paint

The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday that they will prohibit fans from wearing headdresses and Native American-themed face paint to home games at Arrowhead Stadium. The team announced the measures as part of what it called its ongoing dialogue "with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," and recent consultation with a national organization "that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes." The Chiefs also said they are "engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop" performed by fans at games. The defending Super Bowl champions are scheduled to host the Houston Texans in the NFL's season-opening game Sept. 10.

Bettis files suit

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, Western District. It cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages. The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends EQT Production Company, an energy corporation, owes Bettis' IntegrServ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. Bettis and brother John own 51% of IntegrServ. EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract. According to the lawsuit, EQT agreed with two of Bettis' white partners to supply services that were previously contracted to IntegrServ.

Rivera has skin cancer

Washington Football Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman. The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera's diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington's coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

Georgia St. QB out for season

Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to covid-19. Colasurdo announced the diagnosis Thursday on his Twitter account, depriving the Panthers of a top prospect who enrolled in the spring and was expected to contend for the starting position. Georgia State is looking to replace Dan Ellington, who started the past two seasons and led the team to a memorable upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. The Panthers finished 7-6, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl. Georgia State declined comment, citing privacy laws. Though Colasurdo didn't specify what condition he is dealing with, several athletes have been stricken with Myocarditis, a disease associated with the coronavirus that causes inflammation of the heart. Several conferences that decided not to play this fall mentioned the disease as a potential risk of returning to the playing field during a pandemic. Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, is set to open the season Sept. 19 against Louisiana-Lafayette after its first two games were canceled for coronavirus-related reasons.

Browns CB hospitalized

Cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after lacerating his liver when rookie tight end Harrison Bryant landed on him while the two players battled for a pass on Wednesday. Johnson, who was signed this past offseason by Cleveland and expected to be the starting nickel back, is still at University Hospitals. The team said the 28-year-old is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation. It's too early to say how long Johnson could be sidelined as liver lacerations can range in severity from mild to very severe to fatal. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said Johnson, who had been having a strong start to camp, was diving to break up a pass in a red-zone drill intended for Bryant.