OPINION | WALLY HALL: Virus trends vindicate conferences that stayed in the game

There was a reason the SEC, Big 12 and ACC decided to wait to make a decision about playing football, and other sports, this fall.

Time is on their side.

Also, people finally got the message and started wearing masks and using social distancing, at least it appears more finally got the message.

Nationally, new positives were down yesterday, hospitalizations were down, deaths were down. And that’s not even the good news.

A month ago some of the mainstream media said Covid-19 was out of control. One official said it was a wildfire. The numbers were exploding. The numbers a month ago were bad.

It’s now a month later.

Average daily new cases have declined by 42%. Active cases are down 31%. Hospitalizations are down 30%.

Lately we’ve been getting 40,000 – 45,000 new positives a day. A month ago we were hitting 70,000 – 75,000. That’s a HUGE decline.

I’ve got us at 419,575 active cases as of this morning. A month ago it was 600,000. We’re safer. A LOT safer.

And this morning we have 41,968 Americans confined to some hospital hooked up to who knows what. A month ago it was 60,000.

Arkansas is trending in a generally positive direction as well. Covid was late getting to us compared to some of the other states, so we are not quite as far along in recovery. But we’re trending in the right direction, too. We’re one of the 24 states listed as getting better. And our active cases are down 25% from the high-water mark. As of yesterday we had 5,666 active cases in the entire state. That’s less than 1 positive person for every 500 of us. A month ago we the number was 2,000 higher.

So, no we don’t have it whipped. But everything you look at says we’re gaining on it. Except possibly CNN.

There’s a ways to travel but after so much negative news it seemed like a good time to point out why the SEC, Big 12 and ACC have not pulled the plug on football this fall.