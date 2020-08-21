100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1920

OZARK -- John Henderson Childers has sold his farm in the Boston mountains and has bought a farm five miles south of Ozark. Mr. Childers was reared on the mountain farm and there he reared a family of 19 children, which included five sets of twins. All of his children are now nearly grown.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1970

TEXARKANA -- Homes, underpasses and businesses were flooded in Texarkana early Thursday by thunderstorms that poured five inches of rain on the city in six hours. No injuries were reported. Five inches of rain fell from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The worst flooding was on the Texas side of this border city of 50,000. Police used boats to reach some houses on streets made impassable by flooding creeks. Property damage was expected to be considerable, authorities said.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1995

• Arkansas State Police charged a truck driver with driving while intoxicated after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned early Sunday. The driver, Floyd Marsh, 46, was heading west on Interstate 40 near the Pulaski and Lonoke county lines at 12:18 a.m. when his tractor-trailer overturned. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Marsh told police he fell asleep at the wheel, according to a news release. State police didn't give an address for Marsh or say whether Marsh was hurt.

10 years ago

Aug. 21, 2010

• A Little Rock woman has resolved her punitive-damages claim against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. without having to endure a second jury trial on the issue, her attorney said Friday. Donna Gail Scroggin, 69, sued drugmakers Wyeth and Upjohn in 2004, saying their hormone medications that she took for 11 years to combat symptoms of menopause caused her to develop cancer in both breasts and undergo a double mastectomy. A federal jury in Little Rock agreed with her in 2008, awarding her $2.75 million in compensatory damages and about $27 million in punitive damages. Three months later, however, U.S. District Judge Bill Wilson Jr. threw out the punitive awards of $19.36 million against Wyeth and $7.76 million against Upjohn after determining that he shouldn't have allowed jurors to hear certain testimony.