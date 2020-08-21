Parolee arrested on drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges Thursday in a parole office parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Officers approached the car parked at 1302 Pike Ave. just after 3:30 p.m. and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

A passenger in the car told police that the owner of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jaylon England, was inside a police building there speaking with a parole officer, according to the report.

Police found marijuana and an unmarked pill bottle with schedule II and schedule IV drugs inside, the report said.

England was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, felony possession of schedule IV drugs with purpose and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.

The report did not say if the passenger in the vehicle was charged.

Woman, 69, faces numerous counts

Little Rock police arrested a woman on drug charges after finding multiple drugs on her during a pat-down search Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers searched Deborah Hefner, 69, just before 7:30 a.m. because of her close proximity to a vehicle they were searching, and Hefner handed one officer a pill bottle filled with narcotics, the report said.

Hefner was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail and is charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, two felony counts of possession of schedule IV drugs with purpose and felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Connecticut man jailed in burglary

A Winsted, Conn., man was arrested in Little Rock after burglarizing a liquor store by driving his truck into the building early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Just after 2 a.m., Frank Warner Jr., 50, backed his truck through the wall of Osage Liquor Store at 3821 Asher Ave., and stole alcohol and cigarettes, the report said. The truck did more than $1,000 in damage to the business, the report said.

Officers arrested Warner at West 21st Street and South Pulaski Road just after 5 p.m. that day, according to the report.

Warner was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail is set at $30,000 and is charged with felony criminal mischief, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft of property and felony commercial burglary.

Traffic stop leads to drug case arrest

A man was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Sherwood after police found drugs in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Quadrell Dixon, 38, just after noon and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

Police found a baggie of marijuana and a medicine bottle with oxycodone and hydrocodone inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Dixon was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with two felony counts of possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose, and misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving.