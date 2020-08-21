Police hunt suspect in robbery attempt

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Police are searching for a man suspected of trying to rob the Dollar General Store at 100 N. Hico St. in Siloam Springs.

An attempted robbery was reported at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Derek Spicer, Siloam Springs Police Department spokesman.

A man entered the store and demanded money from an employee while showing a black handgun, Spicer said. The man walked east on Cheri Whitlock Street after he left, he said.

There were no injuries, and no money was taken during the incident, Spicer said.

The man was described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, of a slim build and wearing a black mask, green jacket with a gray hood, gray sweatpants, and blue-and-white shoes, he said.