Police investigate after 67-year-old found dead of apparent gunshot in Helena-West Helena

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Helena-West Helena home Tuesday night.

Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to 332 N. Sixth St. for a welfare check and did not receive an answer at the door, according to a news release.

They entered the home with the help of the city fire department and found 67-year-old Eddie Williams lying on his side, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Arkansas State Police are assisting in the homicide investigation, according to the release.

A message left with Helena-West Helena police Friday morning seeking additional information was not immediately returned.