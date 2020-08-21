Police pursuit ends in crash, death of suspect, authorities say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A forgery suspect died after a vehicle chase with Little Rock police ended in a crash Friday evening, according to a news release from spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Officers responding to a forgery call in the drive-thru at Centennial Bank, 9712 Rodney Parham Road, spotted the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene, the release said.

Police activated their lights, but the suspect, a male whose name wasn't immediately released, fled southeast for about a mile until the vehicle crashed into several others at the intersection of North Rodney Parham Road and Northbrook Circle, according to the release. Authorities said the forgery suspect died of his injuries.

No other injuries caused by the crash were life-threatening, the release states.