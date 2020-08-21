Spresser has the right touch for Fayetteville

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --10/29/19-- Fayetteville's Gracyn Spresser (right) will anchor the Lady Purple Bulldogs' defense this season and try to help lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs back to the state finals.

Gracyn Spresser understands big moments.

She was thrust into a couple early in her volleyball career when Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan decided to move Spresser up to the varsity as a freshman for the state tournament.

The 5-foot-8 senior's roles have changed over time as she begins her third season as a starter. But she's now hoping to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs on another state title run.

Phelan trusted her enough even as a youngster to put her in a supporting role that helped Fayetteville claim its third consecutive Class 6A state title.

"She's just a kid who loves the pressure when it's 14-14 in the fifth set and wants to be on the court in those moments," Phelan said. "I think she's one who's just good at playing in the moment.

"It was kind of a high-pressure situation for her to walk into as a freshman, for sure. We changed the lineup for the state tournament. But I did have a lot of confidence in her as a volleyball player to come in and do her job. She played great in that final."

Spresser didn't even think much about the pressure until the tournament finals.

"I was so extremely excited to get to play at that level," Spresser said. "The adrenaline was so high and the seniors were just pumping so much energy into everyone. It was such a great group to play with."

Spresser set and hit outside as a sophomore, then earned all-conference honors a year ago at libero last season while helping the Lady Purple'Dogs reach the state semifinals. She'll anchor Fayetteville's defense as the libero this year, too, playing a position that's often under apprecieated, Phelan said.

"She's so good defensively and in serve receive," Phelan said. "Gracyn covers a lot of court for us and has really helped improve our first-ball contact. Serving and passing win ballgames. But she's played a lot of different roles for us and embraced any role that we've put her in."

Spresser will play beach volleyball in college and already has an offer to play at Missouri State. She credits playing on the beach in the summer with helping her stay motivated. It's different having to rely on just one teammate in the sand, rather than five in the indoor game.

"I started playing beach my freshman year and I found a completely different love for the game, after playing indoors all my life," Spresser said. "I was starting to get a little bored, honestly. I'm super excited to play beach in college. You form stronger bonds, just you and your partner."

Phelan believes she will fit nicely as a beach player in college. But Spresser will also be a tremendous leader for the Lady Purple'Dogs as a senior, too, that's especially with the pandemic in which there's already so much uncertainty, Phelan said.

"Her skill set lends itself to be a great beach player," Phelan said. "But as a coach it's cool to see how much they've grown as people and as players.

"As a senior, when it's your last time it just means a little more. They just embrace the moment. She's really good at that anyway. In a year like this, they have been so resilient. I haven't heard them complaining about things they can't do. They have been enjoying the things they have been able to do."

Spresser is set to graduate in December, but understands her role as a leader is magnified as a senior. She also knows it could all be taken away quickly because of covid-19.

"I suddenly realize there's a lot of people looking up to you," Spresser said. "Underclassmen are watching to see how you react under pressure. In practice, you can't be that senior who's goofing off.

"I know it can all be ripped away, but all we can do is play. We have to follow protocols and do what we can control. I don't want to get too excited about winning a state championship because if we can't play it's gonna hurt even more. We just have to adjust the best we can and coach Phelan has been great keeping us in check and staying positive."