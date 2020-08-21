State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Central Arkansas adds two games

The University of Central Arkansas has added two more games to its 2020 schedule, playing at Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 3 and at Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 21. The Bears' trip to UAB will be the first FBS game of the college football season.

UCA now has six total games this season after announcing it intentions to play an 11-game schedule this fall despite the Southland Conference moving its football season to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague has been consistent in his approach to playing football this fall, telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 14, "We're going to try as long and hard as we can until the virus tells us we can't."

Teague also said UCA is hoping to put the final touches on its schedule in the next couple weeks.

The Bears' current schedule will include a neutral site game in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 29 against Austin Peay, at UAB on Sept. 3, at Arkansas State on Sept. 19, home against Missouri State on Sept. 26, a second against Missouri State on the road on Oct. 17 and at Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 21.

UCA and Austin Peay will kick off at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 on ESPN and is currently the only college football game scheduled that weekend, making it the first game of the unprecedented season.

-- George Stoia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jonesboro-LR Catholic date changed

The nonconference game between Jonesboro and Little Rock Catholic has been moved up one day to Aug. 27 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The game was scheduled for Aug. 28. But stadium workers plan to use that day instead to sanitize the venue because of covid-19 reasons in time for the Aug. 29 Salt Bowl game between Benton and Bryant.

Kickoff for the Jonesboro-Catholic game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Clarksville-Ozark rescheduled

The Clarksville-Ozark game scheduled for Aug. 28 has been moved to Sept. 11 because of covid-19.

Clarksville announced Thursday night that the football team will not resume practice until Sept. 1. A Clarksville player and two coaches have tested positive for covid-19, and the school suspended all football activities Wednesday.

Ozark has added Valley View as its home opener Aug. 28. The Hillbillies had only nine games on their schedule after Subiaco Academy dropped to 8-man football.

-- Jeremy Muck