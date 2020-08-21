Super Quiz: Friday

Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.
For what does "T.G.I.F." stand?
Jack Webb portrayed Sgt. Joe Friday on this TV series.
This Daniel Defoe character named his companion "Friday."
It is also known as dress-down Friday.
This horror franchise comprises 12 slasher films, a television series and a novel.
This TV series is about a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas.
The first Friday after Pentecost.
The Belfast Agreement is also known as the GFA, which stands for --------.
Answers:
Good Friday
Thank God it's Friday
"Dragnet"
Robinson Crusoe
Casual Friday
"Friday the 13th"
"Friday Night Lights"
Whit Friday (meaning White Friday)
Good Friday Agreement
