British government subsidizing dining out

Diners in London take advantage of the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” campaign that offers discounts on restaurant meals. (AP/Alastair Grant)

LONDON -- They say there's no free lunch. But in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to split the check -- for the entire country.

Designed to save the country's hospitality industry and tempt people fearful of the coronavirus out of their home bunkers, the British government is offering half-off on fish and chips -- and everything else on the menu.

The "Eat Out to Help Out" campaign, as it is officially known, has been popular. In its first two weeks, the government has subsidized more than 35 million meals at 85,000 participating eateries.

As the Treasury Ministry put it, that's "the equivalent to over half of the United Kingdom taking part and supporting local jobs." One in 10 of the country's restaurants have signed on.

The expected total tab for taxpayers? About $650 million.

The program offers customers in restaurants, pubs and cafes 50% off their food and nonalcoholic drinks, up to a maximum of about $13 per diner, children included. The offer is good every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August. Liquor is not included.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Customers do not need to present government vouchers or some British version of food stamps. The participating establishments just knock 50% off the bill -- up to the limit -- and charge the government for the rest.

The offer is good at Michelin-starred restaurants and down at the local pub as well as chain fast-food joints.

The only catch? You must dine in. No takeaway.

The program has been so popular that the main complaint from restaurateurs and their wait staff appears to be they have too many customers demanding too few socially distant tables.

This past week, in London's Battersea neighborhood, south of the River Thames, there were outdoor tables as far as the eye could see on one of the high streets.

Olivia Montgomery, 27, was queuing outside a bustling pizzeria, where a $15 pie was now half-price. She said she'd taken up the dine-out offer each week.

"It's getting people out," she said. "And now that there's a recession, I'm kind of hoping they keep it." Montgomery said she wasn't surprised at the response. "It's the English, we love a bargain."

The government relaxed its social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet in July, when it reopened pubs and restaurants in England. Now, some are asking if the "eat out" program might further increase health risks.

Financial Times columnist Claer Barrett wondered if the campaign "risks putting the 'hospital' into the hospitality experience."

It also has not escaped notice that the "Eat Out to Help Out" campaign was announced the same week the prime minister launched Britain's latest effort to curb obesity.

Britain is the most overweight country in Europe -- and the overweight are more at risk from the virus, doctors believe. And so the government ordered that junk food advertising be limited and restaurants and pubs be required to post calories for food and drink.

At the same time, Johnson's government announced that anyone who wanted to eat cheeseburgers at a restaurant would have the meal subsidized by the taxpayer.

"I don't want to come off as a killjoy," said Amelia Lake, professor of public health nutrition at Teesside University said. "But this is mixed messaging."

Lake said that doubtless the hospitality industry needs help, "but we know that, in general, the food eaten outside of the home is less healthy."