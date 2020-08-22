Class 2A five top games

Foreman at Junction City (Sept. 11)

Two of the past three Class 2A state champions meet in a nonconference clash. Foreman (2017 Class 2A champion) returns senior defensive lineman Chris Haywood, who has been one of Class 2A's top players over the past three years. Junction City, the champion of Class 2A in 2018, brings back senior wide receiver Devontay Gilbert from its state runner-up team a year ago. The Gators and Dragons could meet again in the playoffs, so consider this a possible preview of what could happen in November.

Fordyce at Junction City (Oct. 9)

This 2A-8 Conference matchup ended up being the Class 2A state championship game in 2019, with Fordyce coming out on top. Junction City won the regular-season matchup last season, but the Redbugs got their revenge thanks to a tenacious defensive effort. Expect another tough game in Union County this fall.

Gurdon at Magnet Cove (Oct. 16)

Magnet Cove won the 2A-5 Conference last season, and Gurdon was second in the 2A-7. But Gurdon joins the 2A-5 and will make the drive to Hot Spring County in the middle of October to face the Panthers, which return senior running back Landon Stone, who scored 30 touchdowns last season. The 2A-5 Conference champion could be decided in this matchup.

McCrory at Earle (Nov. 5)

McCrory returns 15 starters from its Class 2A playoff team a year ago. The Jaguars, led by junior running back Reid Kennon, are the Democrat-Gazette's No. 6 team in Class 2A. But new 2A-3 Conference member Earle could spoil their plans for a league title in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs are typically one of the state's most athletic teams and return senior Nick Mathis and junior Rholly Davis, who both competed for Earle's Class 2A state runner-up basketball team.

Des Arc at Clarendon (Nov. 6)

Des Arc is the defending 2A-6 Conference champion. Clarendon is attempting to win its first league title since 1998 and first outright title since 1984. Clarendon features junior running back/wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, who shined as a sophomore for the Lions. Des Arc, led by first-year Coach B.J. Paschal, brings back senior quarterback Luke Morton in the Eagles' triple-option offense. The 2A-6 likely will come down to this game in Clarendon.