Class 2A five top players

JaQuez Cross, Fordyce, WR/S, Sr.

Fordyce's run to its first state championship since 1991 happened in part because of the versatile Cross.

He caught 58 passes for 975 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as Fordyce finished 13-2 and won the Class 2A state championship against Junction City.

Defensively, Cross had 61 tackles and 10 interceptions at safety in 2019. He had 10 tackles in the state title game.

Cross is one of seven returning starters for Fordyce, the Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 2A.

Landon Stone, Magnet Cove, RB, Sr.

In Magnet Cove's offense, Stone carried the ball whenever he was needed a year ago.

He finished with 2,757 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 2A-5 Conference championship. He had 11 100-yard games and averaged 10.4 yards per carry last season.

Chris Haywood, Foreman, DL, Sr.

Foreman's defense allowed 10.5 points per game in 2019 and had six shutouts.

Chris Haywood was a big reason why.

Haywood, who enters his fourth year as a starter, recorded 81 tackles and 11 sacks as the Gators won the 2A-7 Conference last season.

The Gators won the Class 2A state title in 2017 in Haywood's freshman season.

Jameson Threadgill, Gurdon, RB, Sr.

When it comes to Gurdon's success recently, it starts with Jameson Threadgill.

He rushed for 1,714 yards and 21 touchdowns last season as the Go-Devils finished 10-4 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.

Not only does Threadgill play running back, he can also line up at wide receiver. He'll be expected to add more receiving responsibilities for the Go-Devils this season.

Threadgill is one of eight starters back on offense for Gurdon, which is the Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 2 team in Class 2A.

Brandon Sanchez, Poyen, RB, Sr.

There's optimism in Poyen and with good reason.

The Indians are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in Class 2A, thanks in part to Brandon Sanchez.

Sanchez was Poyen's go-to player a year ago, rushing for 1,798 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had a 360-yard, 3-touchdown performance against Bigelow.