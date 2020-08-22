Class 2A Super Six

No. 1
Fordyce
COACH Tim Rodgers
CONFERENCE 2A-8
2019 RECORD 13-2
KEY RETURNERS QB Jaheim Brown (Sr., 6-0, 200); WR/S JaQuez Cross (Sr., 5-9, 155); OL/LB Josh Harrington (Sr., 5-11, 225)
NOTEWORTHY Fordyce snapped its state title drought last season, winning for the first time since 1991. It returns 13 starters overall, including Brown, Cross and Harrington. ... The Redbugs' two losses last season were to Junction City and McGehee, but they avenged the loss to Junction City in the Class 2A state championship game. ... Rodgers was an assistant coach on Fordyce's 1991 state title team and has been the school's head coach since 2010.
SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 28at Rison
Sept. 11at Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 18Monticello
Sept. 25at Clarendon
Oct. 2at Carlisle
Oct. 9at Junction City*
Oct. 16Strong*
Oct. 23Parkers Chapel*
Oct. 30at Hampton*
Nov. 6at Bearden*
*2A-8 Conference game
No. 2
Gurdon
COACH Kyle Jackson
CONFERENCE 2A-5
2019 RECORD 10-4
KEY RETURNERS QB D.J. Anna (Sr., 5-10, 171); RB Jameson Threadgill (Sr., 5-9, 147); DL Royrick Anderson (Sr., 6-0, 213)
NOTEWORTHY 2020 is a year Gurdon has been building toward. With 17 starters back, the Go-Devils have an opportunity to get to the Class 2A state championship game. ... Gurdon advanced to the semifinals last season for the first time since 1987. ... The Go-Devils finished second in the 2A-7 Conference in 2019, but they move to the 2A-5 Conference this season.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Sept. 4;Prescott
Sept. 11;at Bearden
Sept. 18;at Mineral Springs
Sept. 25;at Foreman
Oct. 2;Hampton
Oct. 16;at Magnet Cove*
Oct. 23;Poyen*
Oct. 30;Mount Ida*
Nov. 5;at Cutter Morning Star*
*2A-5 Conference game
No. 3
Junction City
COACH Brad Smith
CONFERENCE 2A-8
2019 RECORD 11-2
KEY RETURNERS WR Devontay Gilbert (Sr., 5-11, 165); OL Adonnis Jones (Sr., 5-9, 265); LB Tanner Barrett (Sr., 6-2, 215)
NOTEWORTHY Junction City is no stranger to being one of the state's top contenders. The Dragons played for a state title for the third year in a row last season. ... Longtime assistant coach Brad Smith took over as head coach in 2019 and led the Dragons to a 2A-8 Conference title. ... Junction City has won seven state championships since 2003.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;Camden Harmony Grove
Sept. 4;at Smackover
Sept. 11;Foreman
Sept. 18;at Haynesville, La.
Sept. 25;at England
Oct. 9;Fordyce*
Oct. 16;at Parkers Chapel*
Oct. 23;at Bearden*
Oct. 30;Hampton*
Nov. 5;Strong*
*2A-8 Conference game
No. 4
Magnet Cove
COACH Caleb Carmikle
CONFERENCE 2A-5
2019 RECORD 11-2
KEY RETURNERS RB Landon Stone (Sr., 5-9, 180); OL Lucas Smeltzer (Sr., 6-0, 265); LB Jacob Hawthorn (Jr., 5-9, 165)
NOTEWORTHY For the first time in school history, Magnet Cove won an outright league championship last season. ... The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, but lost to Gurdon. ... Carmikle is 23-13 in three seasons at Magnet Cove.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;Murfreesboro
Sept. 4;at Bismarck
Sept. 11;Glen Rose
Sept. 18;Parkers Chapel
Sept. 25;Dierks
Oct. 9;at Mount Ida*
Oct. 16;Gurdon*
Oct. 30;Cutter Morning Star*
Nov. 6;at Poyen*
*2A-5 Conference game
No. 5
Foreman
COACH Adrain Ivory
CONFERENCE 2A-7
2019 RECORD 11-1
KEY RETURNERS ATH Keontae Oglesby (Sr., 6-1, 210); OL Kaleb Kegley (Sr., 6-3, 285); DL Chris Haywood (Sr., 6-2, 270)
NOTEWORTHY Foreman has won two consecutive conference championships. ... The Gators went 9-0 in the regular season, but were upset by Carlisle in the second round of the playoffs. ... Haywood and Kegley are entering their fourth year as starters for Foreman, and were part of the Class 2A state championship team in 2017.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;Idabel, Okla.
Sept. 4;at Genoa Central
Sept. 11;at Junction City
Sept. 18;Horatio
Sept. 25;Gurdon
Oct. 9;at Dierks*
Oct. 16;Murfreesboro*
Oct. 23;Lafayette County*
Oct. 30;at Spring Hill*
Nov. 5;at Mineral Springs*
*2A-7 Conference game
No. 6
McCrory
COACH Chris Kennon
CONFERENCE 2A-3
2019 RECORD 9-3
KEY RETURNERS QB Cason Campbell (Jr., 5-10, 155); RB Reid Kennon (Jr., 6-0, 185); WR Brayden Davis (Sr., 5-10, 155)
NOTEWORTHY McCrory advanced to the second round last season, losing at Magnet Cove. ... The Panthers are looking for their first state title since 2015. ... RB Reid Kennon is the son of McCrory Coach Chris Kennon.
SCHEDULE
DATE;OPPONENT
Aug. 28;at Hazen
Sept. 4;at Des Arc
Sept. 11;Clarendon
Sept. 25;Marked Tree*
Oct. 2;E. Poinsett County*
Oct. 9;Cedar Ridge*
Oct. 16;at Cross County*
Nov. 5;at Earle*
*2A-3 Conference game