Class 2A Super Six

No. 1

Fordyce

COACH Tim Rodgers

CONFERENCE 2A-8

2019 RECORD 13-2

KEY RETURNERS QB Jaheim Brown (Sr., 6-0, 200); WR/S JaQuez Cross (Sr., 5-9, 155); OL/LB Josh Harrington (Sr., 5-11, 225)

NOTEWORTHY Fordyce snapped its state title drought last season, winning for the first time since 1991. It returns 13 starters overall, including Brown, Cross and Harrington. ... The Redbugs' two losses last season were to Junction City and McGehee, but they avenged the loss to Junction City in the Class 2A state championship game. ... Rodgers was an assistant coach on Fordyce's 1991 state title team and has been the school's head coach since 2010.

SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT

Aug. 28at Rison

Sept. 11at Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 18Monticello

Sept. 25at Clarendon

Oct. 2at Carlisle

Oct. 9at Junction City*

Oct. 16Strong*

Oct. 23Parkers Chapel*

Oct. 30at Hampton*

Nov. 6at Bearden*

*2A-8 Conference game

No. 2

Gurdon

COACH Kyle Jackson

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2019 RECORD 10-4

KEY RETURNERS QB D.J. Anna (Sr., 5-10, 171); RB Jameson Threadgill (Sr., 5-9, 147); DL Royrick Anderson (Sr., 6-0, 213)

NOTEWORTHY 2020 is a year Gurdon has been building toward. With 17 starters back, the Go-Devils have an opportunity to get to the Class 2A state championship game. ... Gurdon advanced to the semifinals last season for the first time since 1987. ... The Go-Devils finished second in the 2A-7 Conference in 2019, but they move to the 2A-5 Conference this season.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Sept. 4;Prescott

Sept. 11;at Bearden

Sept. 18;at Mineral Springs

Sept. 25;at Foreman

Oct. 2;Hampton

Oct. 16;at Magnet Cove*

Oct. 23;Poyen*

Oct. 30;Mount Ida*

Nov. 5;at Cutter Morning Star*

*2A-5 Conference game

No. 3

Junction City

COACH Brad Smith

CONFERENCE 2A-8

2019 RECORD 11-2

KEY RETURNERS WR Devontay Gilbert (Sr., 5-11, 165); OL Adonnis Jones (Sr., 5-9, 265); LB Tanner Barrett (Sr., 6-2, 215)

NOTEWORTHY Junction City is no stranger to being one of the state's top contenders. The Dragons played for a state title for the third year in a row last season. ... Longtime assistant coach Brad Smith took over as head coach in 2019 and led the Dragons to a 2A-8 Conference title. ... Junction City has won seven state championships since 2003.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;Camden Harmony Grove

Sept. 4;at Smackover

Sept. 11;Foreman

Sept. 18;at Haynesville, La.

Sept. 25;at England

Oct. 9;Fordyce*

Oct. 16;at Parkers Chapel*

Oct. 23;at Bearden*

Oct. 30;Hampton*

Nov. 5;Strong*

*2A-8 Conference game

No. 4

Magnet Cove

COACH Caleb Carmikle

CONFERENCE 2A-5

2019 RECORD 11-2

KEY RETURNERS RB Landon Stone (Sr., 5-9, 180); OL Lucas Smeltzer (Sr., 6-0, 265); LB Jacob Hawthorn (Jr., 5-9, 165)

NOTEWORTHY For the first time in school history, Magnet Cove won an outright league championship last season. ... The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, but lost to Gurdon. ... Carmikle is 23-13 in three seasons at Magnet Cove.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;Murfreesboro

Sept. 4;at Bismarck

Sept. 11;Glen Rose

Sept. 18;Parkers Chapel

Sept. 25;Dierks

Oct. 9;at Mount Ida*

Oct. 16;Gurdon*

Oct. 30;Cutter Morning Star*

Nov. 6;at Poyen*

*2A-5 Conference game

No. 5

Foreman

COACH Adrain Ivory

CONFERENCE 2A-7

2019 RECORD 11-1

KEY RETURNERS ATH Keontae Oglesby (Sr., 6-1, 210); OL Kaleb Kegley (Sr., 6-3, 285); DL Chris Haywood (Sr., 6-2, 270)

NOTEWORTHY Foreman has won two consecutive conference championships. ... The Gators went 9-0 in the regular season, but were upset by Carlisle in the second round of the playoffs. ... Haywood and Kegley are entering their fourth year as starters for Foreman, and were part of the Class 2A state championship team in 2017.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;Idabel, Okla.

Sept. 4;at Genoa Central

Sept. 11;at Junction City

Sept. 18;Horatio

Sept. 25;Gurdon

Oct. 9;at Dierks*

Oct. 16;Murfreesboro*

Oct. 23;Lafayette County*

Oct. 30;at Spring Hill*

Nov. 5;at Mineral Springs*

*2A-7 Conference game

No. 6

McCrory

COACH Chris Kennon

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2019 RECORD 9-3

KEY RETURNERS QB Cason Campbell (Jr., 5-10, 155); RB Reid Kennon (Jr., 6-0, 185); WR Brayden Davis (Sr., 5-10, 155)

NOTEWORTHY McCrory advanced to the second round last season, losing at Magnet Cove. ... The Panthers are looking for their first state title since 2015. ... RB Reid Kennon is the son of McCrory Coach Chris Kennon.

SCHEDULE

DATE;OPPONENT

Aug. 28;at Hazen

Sept. 4;at Des Arc

Sept. 11;Clarendon

Sept. 25;Marked Tree*

Oct. 2;E. Poinsett County*

Oct. 9;Cedar Ridge*

Oct. 16;at Cross County*

Nov. 5;at Earle*

*2A-3 Conference game