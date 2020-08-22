Forgery suspect killed in car chase

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A male forgery suspect was killed when car chase with Little Rock police ended in a crash Friday evening, according to a news release from spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Officers responded to the forgery call at Centennial Bank on 9712 Rodney Parham Road in the drive-thru when they spotted the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene, the release said.

Police activated their lights, but the suspect fled until the vehicle collided with multiple others at the North Rodney Parham Road and Northbrook Circle intersection, after which he died of his injuries, according to the release.

No other injuries caused were life-threatening, the release said.