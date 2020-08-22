Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Gentry man arrested after still found

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Roger Boyer

BENTONVILLE -- A Gentry man was arrested last week after Benton County deputies found a still on his neighbor's land.

Roger Boyer, 52, was released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $1,500 bond. He was arrested in connection with illicit manufacture, possession, transportation of a still and possession or sale of untaxed intoxicating liquor.

Deputies went to a residence on Cherokee Road in Gentry to search for stolen property, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The deputies found a still near a mobile home. The owners of the property gave deputies permission to search and said the mobile home didn't belong on their land, according to the affidavit.

Lance Boyer told police his brother makes moonshine in the mobile home, according to the affidavit. Deputies found an evaporation coil inside a 55-gallon barrel near the trailer, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found another evaporation coil inside a blue 55-gallon barrel, 15 liters of assorted untaxed alcohol and five gallons of unbottled alcohol, according to the affidavit.

Roger Boyer went to the property and asked police if his still was illegal if it wasn't operational, according to the affidavit.

The Boyers live on the property next to where the still was found, according to the affidavit.

Roger Boyer's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT