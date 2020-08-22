• George Mitchell, 87, the former Democratic U.S. senator from Maine who brokered the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement as an envoy in Northern Ireland, has started treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital, a spokesman said.

• Anthony Mmesoma Madu, an 11-year-old Nigerian boy, said he was "very surprised, very, very happy" after a video of him practicing ballet barefooted in a drizzling rain went viral on social media, garnering more than 20 million views and the offer of a scholarship from the American Ballet Theater.

• Steve Lurie, a Los Angeles police captain, said two men have been arrested in the robbery and beating in Hollywood of three transgender women, who each have large social media followings, a case that police are calling a hate crime.

• Justin Anderson and Jeffery Harper were indicted on felony murder charges, and six others were charged with lesser counts, in the beating and choking of a man at a New Year's Day wedding reception in Ambrose, Ga.

• David Lewis, 49, a North Carolina Republican who played a key role in drawing the North Carolina legislative districts that were later determined to be gerrymandered, resigned from his state House seat after being accused of federal fraud and tax violations reportedly for using his campaign money to help his ailing farm.

• Bernard Calloway, 54, a sheriff's deputy in Bibb County, Ga., accused of shooting at a fleeing vehicle and then lying about it, was fired after he was charged with aggravated assault, making false statements and violating his oath, Sheriff David Davis said.

• Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County, Fla., tax collector already charged with stalking a political opponent and making fake driver's licenses, is now charged with accessing personal information to engage in a "sugar daddy" relationship with a minor, federal prosecutors said.

• Wayne Banks, 42, of St. Louis, accused of pulling a gun on a police officer trying to disperse a large gathering in an apartment complex parking lot, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal prosecutors said.

• Cartier Carey, 11, of Hampton, Va., with the help of several friends, is running a lemonade stand that so far has raised about $7,500 that he's used to buy diapers, baby wipes and other supplies for local single mothers struggling financially during the pandemic.