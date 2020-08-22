Jacksonville chief of police named

Then-Lt. Brett Hibbs is shown during a Jacksonville Police Department presentation of CRASE — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events — in this 2016 file photo.

After more than three years of turnover at the top of the Jacksonville Police Department, Mayor Bob Johnson said Friday that he hopes the department's fifth leader in three years is here to stay.

Johnson appointed Brett Hibbs, a 25-year veteran of the department, as the new chief Thursday, less than three months after making Hibbs the interim head in May.

Hibbs, 50, is the fifth leader of the department since former Chief Kenny Boyd retired in 2017. In the past three years, the department has seen a chief disqualified from holding the job, a city attorney serve as the department director, another chief who resigned under pressure, and another interim chief from within the department before Hibbs stepped into the role.

Hibbs has held a variety of positions within the department, and most recently served as a lieutenant in the support services division.

Johnson said he wanted someone who knew the department well and would be able to address ongoing issues the agency has struggled with, such as officer morale.

"He's done nothing but impress me since he's been there," Johnson said. "He's a man of integrity. He knows the policy, he knows what's supposed to be done and is getting it done."

Hibbs said he was excited and honored to be chosen.

"It's a big honor and a big responsibility, of course," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Hibbs will be paid about $82,000 annually as chief, Jacksonville Human Resources Director Charlette Nelson said.

Johnson said he did not advertise the job and hired internally on the advice of former Pulaski County Sheriff Doc Holladay.

"We had a department that was in turmoil, and if you're going to fix it you better bring somebody from within that knows what the problems are and knows what needs to be fixed," Johnson said. "If you're going to fix it, you're going to have to fix it from within."

The department has hired from outside twice since Boyd's retirement. Geoffrey Herweg was hired in 2017 and removed from the post after it was discovered that he lied to police in Texas about a vehicle crash that damaged a car and a house in 2000.

City Attorney Robert Bamburg was appointed the department's director by then-Mayor Gary Fletcher but was sued by Jacksonville officers who said it was illegal for him to hold that position.

John Franklin, who was from Chicago, was hired by Fletcher, then asked to resign by Johnson, who was elected shortly after Franklin's hiring.

Joseph McCullough, a captain with the Jacksonville Police Department, was named interim chief in November. He went back to his captain position in May after Hibbs' appointment.

Johnson praised McCullough previously but said the department wasn't heading in the direction he wanted.

The mayor said Friday that he and Hibbs had the same vision for the department and that he was hopeful Hibbs would stay with the force for the remainder of his term and his next one as mayor if reelected.

"When I walk away, I want Chief Hibbs to shake my hand goodbye," Johnson said. "I hope he's the last police chief I have, and you know what, I believe he will be."