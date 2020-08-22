Judge denies suppression motion in Springdale murder case

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors will be able to use Zachary Harlan's statement to police as evidence in his murder trial, according to Friday's ruling by Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Zachary Harlan, 34, is charged as a habitual offender with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He's accused of killing Steven March.

Harlan's attorneys filed a motion to suppress the two statements Harlan gave to police. The defense claims Harlan was under the influence of intoxicants during his first interview and didn't have the ability to waive his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

Green watched the interview, which lasted for more than three hours.

"I did not notice any slurring of words," Green said and denied the motion.

Green said the Springdale police detective involved in the interview testified he didn't smell intoxicants coming from Harlan or notice he had any problems with balance.

Detectives interviewed Harlan in Missouri after he was arrested in connection with a parole violation.

Harlan repeatedly denied killing March during the interview. He described himself as a functional addict.

Harlan was interviewed a second time by detectives, and the defense had also filed a motion seeking to suppress that statement over claims Harlan had been coerced into the interview and requested an attorney. Harlan's attorneys withdrew the suppression motion concerning the second statement at Friday's hearing.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled Oct. 14. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Oct. 23 with testimony in the trial beginning Nov. 3.

Springdale police officers found March's body May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home. He was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to the affidavit.

Police found a broken knife under March's body. The knife was taken from a set on the kitchen counter, according to court documents.

An inmate housed with Harlan while he was in the Washington County jail told police Harlan confessed to killing March, according to court documents.