LeBlanc's UA ties go back

Earlier this spring in a Zoom one-on-one interview, Quinn Grovey raised his eyebrows as the word came there is a notable Frank Broyles tie with new Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.

"That's royalty in this state," Grovey said as LeBlanc revealed that his first four years as a college assistant coach were under Jesse Branch at Henderson State.

Branch was an All-Southwest Conference halfback for Broyles in 1962. He later coached wide receivers for Broyles, and then was retained by Lou Holtz and Ken Hatfield before becoming a head coach at Missouri State. Branch is in the UA Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

When Branch retired from coaching in 1994, Broyles hired him as an associate athletic director. Branch came out of coaching retirement to take a Henderson program that was at low tide.

LeBlanc got the call to join that Henderson staff in 2001 thanks to a good word from Henderson athletic director Sam Goodwin. LeBlanc played for Goodwin at Northwestern (La.) State.

It was time for "phone a friend" to get the LeBlanc scouting report. Branch, retired in Hot Springs Village, was excited to give it. He said he liked the hire of Sam Pittman as head coach, but even more when he learned LeBlanc would coach the defensive line.

"'Holy mackerel' was what I thought," Branch said. "What a hire Sam made, just wonderful. When I heard, I just thought, this is great. He's the kind of guy who makes a difference in your program.

"What I'll tell you is that he is the sharpest, smartest coach I've ever been around. Gee whiz, I couldn't believe it."

LeBlanc chuckled as the Branch interview was relayed.

"Wow, that's big," LeBlanc said. "I've never heard anyone say anything like that about me."

LeBlanc is unique for a defensive line coach. Not many have a degree in business. Branch just said he gave LeBlanc the entire business when he got to Arkadelphia.

"I did, about everything," Branch said. "He coached our defensive line, handled our strength and conditioning program and led our academic staff. We had him do everything.

"He was the first person in the building and the last to leave. He was a great assistant coach. He always worked hard at everything he did, too."

LeBlanc said it was just a matter of soaking up knowledge.

"I was so happy to work for a man like Coach Branch," LeBlanc said. "I learned so much from Coach Branch. It was how to be demanding to players without being demeaning, but it was also just how to carry yourself. He taught us the way you treated your wife and conducted yourself in the community.

"I worked for him for four years and they were four great years. My wife and family loved Arkadelphia and I owe a lot to Coach Branch."

Branch hit on the key point about the Pittman hire. Most focus on the coordinators. They are solid with Kendal Briles on offense, Barry Odom on defense.

But if the key to winning in the SEC is what happens in line play, then the hires of Brad Davis in the offensive line and LeBlanc on defense might be more important.

"You win in the trenches," Branch said. "Sam has got two good ones there from everything I've been told."

Davis was probably the critical recommendation for LeBlanc in the move to Arkansas from Kentucky. Davis and LeBlanc coached together at North Texas in 2016.

"I reached out to Coach Pittman," LeBlanc said. "He had hired Brad and I've been friends with Brad since 2006. We met at the (coaches) convention. Then, we worked together at North Texas.

"If you are coaching the defensive line, the working relationship with the O-line coach is really important. That's the environment you are going to be in every day in practice. So that was part of why I called (Pittman)."

LeBlanc knew Davis, but he also wanted to work for Pittman. Competing against Pittman's offensive lines at Georgia was motivation every day of the week.

"I started hearing about Coach Pittman when he was at North Carolina," LeBlanc said. "I knew he had ability to coach and a great personality. When I got to Kentucky, you realized quickly that Georgia was at the top of our division and he was their O-line coach.

"So I began to tell our players that to compete in the league, we had to prepare for the best team we were going to play and that was Georgia. They were recruiting great offensive linemen at Georgia and we had to figure out a way to compete with them.

"It was our motivation throughout the summer. Players compete against players, but coaches compete, too. My motivation to work hard was (Pittman) at Georgia. You want to see how you stack up. We didn't work in our offseason program because we were getting ready for Louisville. It was to be ready for Georgia."

LeBlanc's lines were top shelf at Kentucky. He said he likes his defensive line room now at Arkansas.

"It's exciting to be in there with them," he said. "We are being demanding and they want to do everything.

"My room is hungry for knowledge. They have a desire to win. They want it."

The most experienced player in the room is defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

"He is from the aspect of who was on the team last year," LeBlanc said. "We also have Xavier Kelly, a big old boy. He's got to prove it here, but does have the size."

Kelly is a graduate transfer from Clemson. He's got tree trunks for arms and a solid lower body.

The other key older players are Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates, both former junior college stars. Gerald played at Arkansas in 2018, then took a medical redshirt last season after straining a neck artery in the opener. Coates arrived this winter from East Mississippi Community College of Netflix fame.

"Coates is a good looking player with a lot of raw talent," LeBlanc said. "He's interesting in that he played wide receiver and corner in high school at 6-foot-4. He was skin and bones."

The goal is to find some tough players to battle an awesome 10-game SEC schedule. It's the toughest ever given an Arkansas team, or maybe any team anywhere. The assignment is to disrupt all the fancy spread offenses that have permeated the league.

"What I know is that there may be a lot of spread now, but the SEC is still a line of scrimmage league," LeBlanc said. "Toughness is the most important factor in playing football.

"I learned that from Coach Branch. We inherited a team at Henderson with only 27 returning players. Coach Branch said, 'Don't ever forget you don't have to be as good as the other team, just tougher.' Toughness is going to factor into every game. Tough guys win."

If Branch didn't learn that from Broyles, then he might have learned it from Wilson Matthews, the Broyles assistant who ran a legendary offseason program.

It's the kind of stuff that makes someone like Grovey raise his eyebrows.