Leonard lifts Clippers over Mavs; Doncic injured

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) grabs his left leg after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Luka Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but also limped off the court after spraining his left ankle in the third quarter. He returned to play a little of the fourth before checking out for good and going back to the locker room area.

The Clippers had been in control for a while by then, using a team-record 45-point second quarter to build a big lead. And when Dallas cut it to eight midway through the fourth quarter, Leonard responded with a three-pointer and left-handed dunk on consecutive Clippers' possessions to restore a comfortable lead.

Landry Shamet had 18 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from their loss in Game 2 even though Paul George shot poorly again. Ivica Zubac added 15.

Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. each added 22 points.

Doncic shot just 4 for 14 from the floor and 4 for 10 from the foul line.

George shot 3 for 16. He was just 4 for 17 in Game 2.

But Shamet, who totaled only two points in the first two games, picked up the slack.

Game 4 is Sunday.

Doncic was defending Leonard on a drive with about four minutes remaining in the third when his left ankle rolled and he fell to the court. He got up and tried to go toward the nearby Dallas bench but quickly went back down to the court again. He was then able to get back up and limp directly toward the locker room area.

He came back to the bench area a few minutes later and started the fourth quarter, but he wasn't moving well and soon departed again.

JAZZ 124, NUGGETS 87

Mike Conley made a career playoff-high seven three-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping Utah rout Denver for a 2-1 series lead.

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver's playoff history. The record is 44 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 1985.

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned returned Monday night. He went through a four-day quarantine that ended Friday. He was 7 of 8 from three-point range and had four assists.

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.

RAPTORS 117, NETS 92

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn to take the first 3-0 lead in franchise history. The defending champs can eliminate the Nets on Sunday.

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from three-point range. Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points.

CELTICS 102, 76ERS 94

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat Philadelphia for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 15 for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the floor.

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Toronto leads series 3-0

Utah 124, Denver 87

Utah leads series 2-1

Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Boston leads series 3-0

LA Clippers 130, Dallas 122

LA Clippers lead series 2-1

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, noon

Series tied 1-1

Miami vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Miami leads series 2-0

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m.

Houston leads series 2-0

LA Lakers vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1