Should not open yet

As a retired teacher, I completely understand parents, teachers and politicians wanting to get schools up and running. I fear the political reasons have nothing to do with learning or student and staff welfare. The covid-19 safety kits given to teachers are laughable. Any desk shields shown in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last Sunday were surely purchased by teachers and individual principals, not by the state or districts.

I submit that schools should not open until the Arkansas Department of Education opens. If it is safe for students, teachers and support staff, it's safe for the department. Frankly, if it is safe for students, teachers and support staff, it is safe for county and state offices to open. If opening state and county offices makes politicians cringe, they should think twice about opening schools to in-person classes.

CYNTHIA BUEHLING

Little Rock

Shouldn't support him

Senator Cotton: You continue to demean to office you hold. You continue to support a Vietnam draft-dodger who won't defend our brave service personnel serving in harm's way with reported Russian (Putin) bounties on their heads. Instead of defending his troops, Trump lauds the behavior of Putin, who would have those brave personnel executed.

While Putin and Trump are attempting to yank the carpet of democracy from beneath our feet, people like you, Lindsay Graham and Moscow Mitch McConnell continue to aid and abet. You just said that the Democrats during their convention didn't give any reasons to vote for Joe Biden. I'll give you two words to not vote for Trump: "American traitor." And I'll give you three words why you, Graham, and McConnell will continue to support an "American traitor": "cowardly American traitors."

JAMES EMERY

Pine Bluff

First, try out vinegar

I was horrified to read that our president has been having trouble with his shower head under-performing. My recommendation is to soak it in warm vinegar to remove the scale deposits instead of changing a law enacted 28 years ago to conserve water. That something so trivial would take up the valuable time of the POTUS when there are countless real problems to solve comes as no surprise.

Kudos to the enormously talented John Deering for his spot-on humorous or thought-provoking observations.

KATHY HODNETT

Mountain Home

Perpetual highway tax

I can't buy the reasoning that a freshly voted-in perpetual tax is not a tax increase. There's a big difference between an annual bill of $300 million for 10 years and an annual bill of $300 million forever, inflation-adjusted! And it is $300 million according to the Department of Finance and Administration--not the $200 million some have cited.

This $300 million is money taken away from Arkansas consumers who would otherwise be free to spend it any way they like. On things like food and rent and health care and--whatever.

It's curious that the Legislature didn't simply increase fuel taxes sufficiently to cover this construction boondoggle. Perhaps they rightly saw that funding ArDOT at that level amounted to tacit endorsement of more billions for widening the interstates in Little Rock or perhaps funding the Northern Traverse Megaproject?

ArDOT has done a miserable job of listening to Little Rock's citizens in its formulation of 30 Crossing. There's no reason to believe that passing Ballot Measure 1 would improve their listening skills. Let's flush this BM out of our lives. Vote No on 1.

DALE PEKAR

Little Rock

Sacrifice is different

The letter from Michael Saucier printed on Sunday contains such flawed logic. He seems to think teachers should risk their lives (not to mention the lives of their families, other school staff and children, children's families, etc.) by embracing in-person learning, comparing their sacrifice in doing so to the sacrifice of our critical health-care workers.

It just isn't the same.

Our health-care workers are literally sacrificing their lives (as well as their families) to save the rest of us. Teachers conducting in-person education are not there to save others' lives, for the most part. Let's find a way to allow our teachers to teach, and kids to learn, all in a safe environment.

Thank you to all our teachers and health-care workers. We appreciate you. Hey, to show that appreciation, let's all wear a mask! That is a sacrifice we can all do to get kids safely back to school.

AMY WILBOURN

Fayetteville