Man, 56, found slain in Little Rock street, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the middle of a Little Rock street early Saturday.
Officers dispatched to the area of 4400 W. 12th St. on an assault report at about 1:20 a.m. discovered Freddie Dorn Jr. lying in the roadway of Peyton Street, a news release issued by Little Rock police states.
Dorn was pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the location. Investigators have determined his death was a homicide, the release states.
Police said a person of interest, who was not named in the release, had been developed and was being sought.
