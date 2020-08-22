Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 56, found slain in Little Rock street, police say

Today at 12:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the middle of a Little Rock street early Saturday.

Officers dispatched to the area of 4400 W. 12th St. on an assault report at about 1:20 a.m. discovered Freddie Dorn Jr. lying in the roadway of Peyton Street, a news release issued by Little Rock police states.

Dorn was pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the location. Investigators have determined his death was a homicide, the release states.

Police said a person of interest, who was not named in the release, had been developed and was being sought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT