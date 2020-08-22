Man killed by officer named

The Arkansas State Police on Friday released the identity of the man shot by a police officer during a traffic stop Thursday in Cabot.

Jeffrey Wratten, 37, was pronounced dead after he was shot near Old Mountain Springs Road and Arkansas 5 at 12:38 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the state agency.

The agency release did not provide a hometown for Wratten, and agency spokesman Bill Sadler directed additional questions to the Cabot Police Department.

A family member had contacted authorities with concerns about Wratten's well-being and a "be on the lookout" broadcast had been issued, according to Sadler. Sadler would not elaborate further on the content or origin of the call.

Cabot police spokesman Sgt. Chris Reilly said Friday that the department would not release any additional information about the lead-up to the incident or the identity of the officer involved until next week.

According to the news release from the state police, Wratten exited his vehicle holding a shotgun during the stop and was issued repeated commands by the officer to drop the weapon before he was shot.

Special agents with the state police will work on an investigative file for the Lonoke County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified, the release said.