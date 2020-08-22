Man sentenced to 35 years in killing

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to more than three decades in prison after he was found guilty of killing a 23-year-old man in Blytheville and trying to hide the evidence.

Jervontae Cox, 26, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Kevondre Williams, 23.

Authorities found Williams' body on Aug. 19, 2019, in a ditch near South Elm Street, south of Byrum Road and less than a mile west of Interstate 55, according to a police summary.

Williams was wrapped in a blanket and red carpet, and police reported that he had suffered an apparent gunshot to the head.

Williams' family told authorities that on Aug. 13 he had been dropped off at an apartment linked to Cox, according to the summary.

Cox denied seeing Williams prior to his death, but authorities found blood spatter at the apartment, as well as bleach and bedding that matched the blanket in which Williams had been wrapped.

The woman who lived at the apartment, who had let Cox stay there while she was in the hospital, also confirmed to police that she was the owner of the blanket and the carpet in which Williams had been wrapped.

Cox was sentenced to 35 years for the murder charge, plus 12 years for the evidence charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to court documents.

Three other arrests in the case have also led to charges. Mariah Diamond, 26, was also charged with first-degree murder in the case and will face trial, according to a news release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington. Additionally, Devon Rainey, 25, and Dontel Neely, 23, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension in the incident.