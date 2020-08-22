McCreadie's Batesville win follows familiar road map

LOCUST GROVE -- Tim McCreadie passed Jimmy Owens coming to the white flag to take victory in Thursday night's preliminary feature of the 28th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway.
A second preliminary card was held Friday, and the 100-lap, $40,000-to-win finale is slated for night.
For McCreadie, of Watertown, N.Y., the victory was quite similar to last week's North-South 100 at Union, Ky., when he chased down Owens in the closing laps to claim the $50,000 victory.
On Thursday, Owens started on the pole and took the lead at the green flag. McCreadie, who started sixth, moved into second place on the 19th lap and pulled to the outside of Owens with two laps to go. McCreadie reached the checkered flag .986 seconds ahead of Owens.
"It's tough to lead here when you come on lapped traffic, and that's probably part of it," McCreadie, the 2008 Topless winner, told dirtondirt.com. "If I was leading, it probably would've been Jimmy doing it to me."
Owens, of Newport, Tenn., agreed that maintaining a lead in traffic is difficult at Batesville.
"We were good early," said Owens, the 2009 and 2014 Topless winner. "But once we got into them lapped cars and got into that dirty air, I just couldn't come off the corner anywhere and didn't really know where to be on the track. We moved around and moved up a little bit, but it seemed like the bottom was the dominant way around. But I just couldn't get through the center of the corners as good as I wanted to."
Dale McDowell of Chickamauga, Ga., finished third. The 2004 Topless winner, McDowell's last Topless start came in 2015, when he finished third.
"We hadn't been out here in three or four years and been watching it all on streaming and checking everything out," he said. "But we're closer."
Earl Pearson of Jacksonville, Fla., finished fourth and Batesville's Billy Moyer Jr. was fifth. Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga., whose team is owned by Lance Landers of Batesville, took sixth.
Other Arkansans qualifying for the preliminary feature of the 48 entrants were Timothy Culp of Prattsville in 15th, Trumann's Kyle Beard in 21st, four-time winner Billy Moyer in 22nd, and 1998 winner Wendell Wallace of Batesville in 23rd.
Topless prelim
LOCUST GROVE — Thursday night’s preliminary feature race results from the 28th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway with finishing position, driver, hometown, starting position in parentheses and earnings:
1.Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y. (5), $5,000
2.Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn. (1), $3,000
3.Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, Ga. (2), $2,000
4.Earl Pearson Jr., Jacksonville, Fla. (4), $1,500
5.Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville (3), $1,250
6.Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga. (9), $1,000
7.Shane Clanton, Locust Grove, Ga. (12), $950
8.Brandon Overton, Evans, Ga. (6), $900
9.Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M. (15), $850
10.Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss. (10), $800
11.Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill. (13), $700
12.Chris Madden, Gray Court, S.C. (18), $600
13.Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas (8), $600
14.Kyle Bronson, Brandon, Fla. (11), $600
15.Timothy Culp, Prattsville (19), $600
16.Tanner English, Benton, Ky. (16), $600
17.Devin Moran, Dresden, Ohio (22), $550
18.Josh Richards, Shinnston, W.Va. (17), $500
19.B.J. Robinson, Shreveport (7), $500
20.Logan Martin, West Plains, Mo. (14), $500
21.Kyle Beard, Trumann (24), $500
22.Billy Moyer, Batesville (23), $500
23.Wendell Wallace, Batesville (21), $500
24.Neil Baggett, Columbus, Miss. (20), $500
Lap leaders — Owens 1-28, McCreadie 29-30. Top qualifier — Owens, 14.047 seconds (96.106 mph). Heat winners — Owens, Moyer Jr., McCreadie, McDowell, Pearson, Overton. B-Main winners — Culp, Baggett.