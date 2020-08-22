Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas Department of Community Correction

• Gregory Wayne Paulus, 32, of 5109 S.W. Barron Road in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and manufacture of a controlled substance. Paulus was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bella Vista

• Liesel Kaitlyn Saunders, 31, of 21 Worchester Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with endangering welfare of minor. Saunders was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Alvis Jackson Watkins, 40 of 15293 Strawberry Ridge Road in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Watkins was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Dekendrick Jamar Johnson, 26, of 806 S.E. Hummingbird Lane in Bentonville was arrested Thursday with domestic battering. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Miguel Antonio Murillo, 28, of 1604 W. Pablo St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Murillo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jamey Ray Quick, 53, of 2115 N. Main St. in Jay, Okla. was arrested Thursday in connection with three counts possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. Quick was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Braxton Mentzel, 19, of 1204 Brentwood Lane in Siloam Springs was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Mentzel was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• David Robert Williams, 31, of 1208 Abraham Drive in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Williams was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jacob Jenkins, 29, of 4100 Lankford Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering, false imprisonment and interfering with emergency communications. Jenkins was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.