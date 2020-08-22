YANKEES/METS

Subway Series postponed

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball postponed this weekend’s Subway Series to allow time for more testing and contact tracing after two members of the New York Mets tested positive for covid-19.

The Mets had their game Thursday night at Miami as well as Friday’s opener against the Yankees postponed after the results were reported. MLB postponed the rest of the weekend series between the New York teams on Friday “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing.”

The Mets flew home Thursday night and are in New York, and the team said in a statement the traveling party was tested at Citi Field on Friday morning before being sent home to quarantine. The team does not plan to work out this weekend.

The team said those who tested positive or were identified as close contacts remained in Miami. It did not specify how many close contacts had been identified.

INDIANS

Francona’s return in doubt

CLEVELAND — Indians Manager Terry Francona underwent a scheduled medical procedure for a gastrointestinal ailment on Friday and will likely miss the team’s three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

At this point, it’s now known when Francona, a two-time World Series winner, will return. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti provided an update on the 61-year-old Francona, who has already missed 11 games this season with health issues. Francona recently revealed he’s had numerous surgeries in the past year for the condition.

Antonetti said Francona was still feeling “really uncomfortable” leading up to the procedure, which was performed at the Cleveland Clinic. The hope is the latest one will help him feel well enough to continue managing in 2020.

Antonetti was asked about the likelihood of Francona making it through the season.

“Tito said it the other day: He wants to do his best to try to manage as much as possible,” Antonetti said. “We don’t know exactly how likely that is. We continue to encourage him and try to remind him every step of the way that the most important thing is his health and well-being.”

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. will continue to manage the team while Francona is sidelined.

NATIONALS

Strasburg may need surgery

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was diagnosed with carpal tunnel neuritis on his throwing hand after seeing a nerve specialist, Manager Dave Martinez said Friday.

Martinez said surgery could be an option but he has yet to talk with the 2019 World Series MVP. Strasburg was put on the injured list on Aug. 15, a day after he recorded just two outs at Baltimore. It was the 32-year-old’s first appearance on the IL since 2018.

After going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts in 2019, the right-hander is 0-1 this season with a 10.80 ERA in two starts.

YANKEES/PHILLIES

Reliever traded to Philadelphia

ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale on Friday from the New York Yankees to help their league-worst bullpen, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

Hale has appeared in 95 games over six seasons with the Braves, Rockies and Yankees. He has allowed 2 earned runs and made 1 save in 6 innings this season. He was designated for assignment Monday when All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman returned from the covid-19 injured list.

Phillies relievers have combined for an 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs.

ROYALS

Catcher Perez heads to IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems and recalled Randy Rosario to add a left-handed arm in the bullpen ahead of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday and called Royals trainer Nick Kenney. He wound up visiting a specialist on Monday and was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurry vision the rest of the week.

Royals Manager Mike Matheny said the specialist found “a little pocket of fluid” but there is little long-term risk. Cam Gallagher will continue to be the primary catcher in Perez’s absence.