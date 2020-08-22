Ruling blocks aid to private schools

A federal judge in Seattle Friday blocked the Trump administration’s move to steer more pandemic relief money to private schools from a $13 billion education fund.

In a blow to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein in Seattle ruled that changes to CARES Act emergency funding issued by the administration in early July illegally take money away from disadvantaged public schools to give to private schools with more resources and less need. DeVos has been a forceful advocate for private schools during her 3½-year tenure.

The Department of Education, which manages a $64 billion budget, has been mired in controversy over its response to the pandemic, from limiting debt forgiveness for college students to refusing aid for migrants in the country illegally.

“Private schools have access to other sources of relief provided by Congress to which public schools do not, such as Paycheck Protection Program loans and benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” Roth-stein said in her order.