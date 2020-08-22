Sheriff says woman's body found; suspect in custody

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday that a body believed to be a missing woman was found by deputies at 2 p.m. in an area north of her residence and that a man is in custody.

Sydney Sutherland, 25, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday going for a jog near Arkansas 18 between Newport and Grubbs, according to a Jackson County emergency management Facebook post.

Lucas would not confirm that the body was Sutherland's or name the man in custody.

"We do have a suspect in custody at this time," Lucas said on a KAIT8 news livestream of a news conference. "However I can't release his name until he's formally charged."

He said the two knew each other and that the suspect was a farmer from Jonesboro but did not elaborate further.

Rumors about the incident made the investigation more difficult, according to Lucas.

"When the rumors start hitting, our phones start ringing, and that slows us down some," Lucas said.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, according to Lucas.

Lucas was particularly impressed by the community's reaction to the situation and thanked all of the agencies and volunteers involved.

"It's amazing how much love is in the community when something tragic happens, and they just start coming out wanting to help," Lucas said. "And that's what Jackson County is. It's just like when Jonesboro had the tornado. Everybody started coming out."