Siloam Springs runs by Rogers Heritage

Cam Collins (shown with ball) of Siloam Springs scores one of his two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Rogers Heritage in a benefit game Friday night.

ROGERS -- Siloam Springs' offense looked like it was in midseason form Friday in the Panthers' benefit game against Rogers Heritage.

The Panthers scored touchdowns on all six of their possessions and routed the War Eagles 42-0 in a two-quarter Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at David Gates Stadium.

Siloam Springs running back Palvinson Phizema broke a 46-yard touchdown run on the Panthers' first possession, and quarterback Hunter Talley completed his first eight passes before finishing 9 of 10 for 168 yards.

"Bottom line is I thought our quarterback did a great job of knowing our offense, running our offense and executing almost to perfection," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "That's what we want as a quarterback. We didn't know what to expect coming into the game because we haven't played since last November."

Heritage answered with a long drive inside the Panthers' 5-yard line but the War Eagles fumbled into the end zone and Siloam Springs' Christian Ledeker recovered.

On the next play, Talley threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Coffey for a 14-0 lead.

Cam Collins would add two touchdown runs, Talley scored on a TD run and Zach Gunneman also had a 13-yard scoring run.

Ledeker intercepted a pass on Heritage's last play of the game.

Siloam Springs finished with 355 yards of offense. The Panthers rushed 20 times for 187 yards. Phizema had 75 yards on six carries, while Talley rushed for 50 on seven carries.

Brendan Lashley caught four passes for 51 yards.

Defensively, the Panthers held Heritage to 156 yards of total offense.

Heritage quarterback Jeb Brown completed 9 of 18 passes for 72 yards. The War Eagles rushed 20 times for 84 yards.

"I thought our kids came out they were very physical," Craig said. "They got after it. I feel like we really dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. (Heritage) had a couple of nice runs, but overall I couldn't ask for more from a team on the first night back since November."

