WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
UCA adds former UALR player
The University of Central Arkansas added Tori Lasker, a 5-7 guard, who played the previous three seasons at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Lasker scored 168 points for the Trojans last season. She led the team by making 38 three-pointers while averaging 5.6 points per game with 100 assists, 76 rebounds and 20 steals.
In three seasons at UALR, she recorded 679 points, 275 assists, 223 rebounds and 45 steals. Lasker's 275 assists rank eighth in UALR history.
