State sees 547 new covid-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 547 new covid-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Saturday, according to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

With the newly reported cases, the cumulative case total for the state since the start of the pandemic has increased to 56,199. Of those cases, 5,761 are active, a decline of 93 from the day before.

The new cases reported on Saturday represented a decline from Friday, when the state saw a spike of 887 new cases and a single-day record of 22 additional deaths.

"We have seen progress over the past few weeks, but we cannot rest yet. Wear a mask and social distance to slow the spread," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

A total of 674 people in Arkansas have died because of covid-19.

Fifty-six of Saturday's new cases were in correctional facilities and 491 were in the community, according to the Health Department's case report.

The number of hospitalizations and the number of patients on a ventilator both declined. Hospitalizations were down 17 to 492, and individuals on a ventilator were down 12 to 108, the Health Department reported.

Results from 6,202 tests on Friday were reported to the Health Department.