This date in baseball

Aug. 22

1886 Cincinnati outfielder Abner Powell was literally brought down by the dog days of summer. Chicken Wolf of the Louisville Colonels hit a deep drive and Powell took off after it, joined by a dog that had been sleeping by the fence. The dog bit Powell's leg before the outfielder could get to the ball and wouldn't let go as Wolf scored on a game-winning inside-the-park home run.

1934 Pitcher Wes Ferrell hit two home runs to give the Boston Red Sox a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 12 innings. Trailing 2-1, Ferrell hit a home run in the eighth inning to tie the score and with two out in the 12th, Ferrell connected again for the game-winner.

1959 Cincinnati's Frank Robinson hit three consecutive home runs and drove in six runs in an 11-4 victory over St. Louis.

1961 Roger Maris, en route to his 61-home run season, became the first player to hit his 50th home run in August. He connected off California pitcher Ken McBride in a 4-3 loss to the Angels.

1965 In the third inning of a game against Los Angeles, pitcher Juan Marichal of the San Francisco Giants hit catcher John Roseboro of the Dodgers in the head with his bat. A 14-minute brawl ensued and Roseboro suffered cuts on the head. Marichal thought Roseboro threw too close to his head when returning the ball to Sandy Koufax.

1971 The Oakland Athletics opened and closed the game with solo home runs to beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Boston pitcher Sonny Siebert gave up both -- Bert Campaneris led off the game and Reggie Jackson ended it with two outs in the ninth inning.