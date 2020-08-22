Trump dismisses 'American darkness'

Lights and staging stand Friday on the South Lawn of the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to speak during the Republican National Convention next week. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

ARLINGTON, Va. -- President Donald Trump sought to cast a more positive light on his presidency Friday after four days of bashing at the Democratic National Convention, saying that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees "American darkness," he sees "American greatness."

"Over the last week, the Democrats held the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history," Trump said in a speech to the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy in Arlington. "They spent four straight days attacking America as racist, a horrible country that must be redeemed."

Biden, in his nomination acceptance speech, portrayed Trump as someone who tries to divide Americans. "United we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America," he said.

On Friday, Trump said that if he loses, "no one will be safe in our country and no one will be spared."

Just as the Democrats had repeatedly contended Thursday night, Trump declared, "The future of our country and indeed our civilization is at stake on Nov. 3."

He chided the Democrats, saying their convention did not address the threat that China posed to the U.S. or bringing safety to Democratic-run cities. He also jabbed at former President Barack Obama, saying, "You can't be a great president when much of what he has done we have undone."

Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview Friday that the Republican convention next week will focus on what Trump has accomplished, including on the economy and with his coronavirus response.

Pence promised a heavy focus on GOP support for law and order and said the Democrats had failed to acknowledge violence plaguing some U.S. cities.

"We're going to make sure that the American people see the choice here," Pence said.

Both Trump and Pence have blamed outbreaks of violence on a radical left, which they have sought to associate with Biden and his running mate, California's Sen. Kamala Harris.

Trump made clear after the sometimes-violent riots that demanded changes to policing that he sides with law enforcement. He said there are always going to be "bad apples."

"We're with them and they're with us, and they've done a fantastic job," Trump said.

As preparations for Trump's acceptance speech were underway on the South Lawn of the White House, Republican Party planners were still finalizing the sequencing of next week's Republican National Convention.

While most of the program has yet to be announced, some details were emerging. First lady Melania Trump is to speak Tuesday evening from the Rose Garden, while Pence will speak Wednesday from Baltimore's Fort McHenry.

Other speakers include GOP lawmakers, as well as the St. Louis couple who took up firearms as Black Lives Matter protesters knocked down a security gate outside their home in June.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private sidewalk, but they were each charged by a local prosecutor with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Trump has been critical of their treatment and has spoken out in their defense.

Trump repeatedly criticized Democrats' reliance on pretaped videos, rather than live addresses, and GOP organizers were adjusting their plans to accommodate. "Live, by the way, is always much more exciting," he said Tuesday.

Trump also gave his starkest warnings yet about the impact that mail-in voting could have on the election, saying the final results may not be known for an extended period.

"I don't think you'll know two weeks later. I don't think you'll know four weeks later," Trump said.

Pence appeared on morning TV talk shows to counter Democrats and promote the Republican viewpoint hours after Democrats wrapped up their four-day convention. He promised a "great lineup of leaders" next week, along with a "great number of voices from all across the country to talk about what this president has done."

The Democrats argued at their convention that Trump is unfit to lead the country for another four years. Obama, a frequent target of Trump's broadsides, warned that democracy itself is at risk under Trump.

Pence said, "I didn't watch much of it and, frankly, I couldn't watch much of it. There was so much negativity, nothing but ad hominem attacks."

Pence also dismissed QAnon as a "conspiracy theory." Trump insisted Wednesday he hadn't heard much about the QAnon movement, "other than I understand they like me very much" and "it is gaining in popularity."

"We dismiss conspiracy theories around here out of hand," Pence said Friday on CNN's "New Day," saying he had heard Trump's comments and subsequently decrying the media that "chases after shiny objects."

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press.

