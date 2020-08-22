Sections
UCA adds 2 more games

by George Stoia | Today at 2:14 a.m.

University of Central Arkansas has added a home-and-home series with Eastern Kentucky University to its 2020 football schedule, it announced Friday.

UCA will play at EKU on Oct. 10 and at home Oct. 31.

UCA now has an eight-game schedule, after adding games against Alabama-Birmingham and Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday. The Bears are hoping to play a full 11-game schedule this fall despite the Southland Conference moving all fall sports to the spring.

As of right now, UCA will play the first college football game of the season against Austin Peay in Montgomery, Ala., on Aug. 29, then play in the first FBS game of the season at UAB on Sept. 3.

vs Austin Peay Aug. 29

at UAB Sept. 3

at Arkansas State Sept. 19

vs Missouri St. Sept. 26

at EKU Oct. 10

at Missouri St. Oct. 17

vs EKU Oct. 31

at Louisiana Nov. 21

