GOLF

Playoff eagle ends Day’s run

Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo., in his second PGA Tour Champions start. Bertsch hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole. Kenny Perry, Bernhard Langer and Little Rock’s Glen Day were also involved in the playoff. Of the four, Day turned in the best round of the afternoon, firing a 5-under 66 to finish at 13 under for the three-day event. Day had six birdies and one bogey in Friday’s round. The 50-year-old Bertsch won the senior qualifying tournament last year to earn a tour card. He made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan. The 60-year-old Perry missed a chance for his 11th senior victory and first since the 3M Championship in August 2018 when he took a bogey on No. 18.

Luck leads Korn Ferry event

Curtis Luck fired a 5-under 66 Friday and leads the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio, by one stroke. Luck is at 8-under 134 after two rounds and leads Cameron Young

(69), who is at 7-under 135. Former University of Arkansas golfers Taylor Moore and Tag Ridings both missed the cut by one stroke. Both finished at 144. Also missing the cut were Matt Atkins (Henderson State) with a 147 and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks).

HORSE RACING

No fans for Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby will run without fans for the first time, Churchill Downs announced Friday, citing increasing covid-19 cases in the area. It will be the second Triple Crown race this year without spectators, following the Belmont Stakes in June. The Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the corona-virus pandemic. Churchill Downs had planned to limit attendance for the 146th Derby to 23,000. Churchill Downs said its decision comes with support from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the virus continues to spread in the state. Beshear also cited a White House announcement that Louisville and surrounding Jefferson County are considered a “red zone” for the virus. Beshear added that the county had 2,300 new cases this week alone and applauded Churchill Downs for “making the right and responsible decision.”

MOTOR SPORTS

Zane Smith a Trucks winner

Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway on Friday night. Smith pulled away in the No. 21 Chevrolet on a late restart to win for the second time in three races. The 21-year-old Smith won at Michigan to earn one of the 10 spots in the playoff field. Smith held off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt to take the checkered flag in front of empty stands. The Monster Mile is set to host an Xfinity Series and Cup Series race on both Saturday and Sunday. Todd Gilli-land and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Gilliland had his fourth top-five finish of the season and held the 10th and final playoff spot based on points. Smith also earned $50,000 bonus for the win as part of the Triple Truck Challenge.

HOCKEY

Flyers advance to 2nd round

Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday night. The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975. The Flyers will move on to play the New York Islanders. Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for the top-seeded Flyers.

Defending champs eliminated

The Vancouver Canucks sent St. Louis goalie Jordan Binning-ton to the bench early with three scores in a span of 6:03 in the second period, eliminating the defending champion Blues with a 6-2 victory in Game 6 of their first round series in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Blues Coach Craig Berube put Binnington, the rookie star of last season’s out-of-nowhere run to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, back in the net after winning two of the last three with Jake Allen. Binnington gave up four goals on 18 shots and was pulled for Allen at the 8:06 mark of the second period after Brock Boeser’s power play goal gave the Canucks a 4-0 lead.

FOOTBALL

Jags’ lineman suspended

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The NFL announced Mauro’s suspension Friday, adding to Jacksonville’s string of setbacks at the position. This is Mauro’s second suspension for performance-enhancing substances; he served a four-game ban in 2018. Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to Jacksonville’s active roster on Oct. 12, the day after the team’s Week 5 game at Houston. He also will miss games against Indianapolis, Tennessee, Miami and Cincinnati. Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis also has been suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation. Davis is suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season.

Chiefs receiver suffers strain

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only a minor hamstring strain and the Kansas City Chiefs intend to be cautious with their dynamic play-maker, who missed practice Friday after pulling up while running a route the previous day. That wasn’t the only good news on the injury front for the Super Bowl champs. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was back for the first time in nearly a week along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Both of them had groin strains.

Bills cornerback injured

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely after hurting his left hamstring in practice. Coach Sean McDermott on Friday couldn’t provide a timetable on time Norman will miss, saying the team is still determining the severity of the injury. Norman was hurt Thursday when he appeared to fall awkwardly while being stripped of the ball from behind after intercepting Josh Allen’s pass.

TENNIS

Clijsters out of Open tuneup

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Friday because of an abdominal injury she wants to rest before the U.S. Open. The 37-year-old Belgian already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and came out of retirement this year. The U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 31, would be her first Grand Slam tournament since she competed at Flushing Meadows in 2012, losing in the second round. The Western & Southern Open begins today in New York, at the same site used for the U.S. Open. The hard-court tuneup normally is held in Cincinnati but was moved this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holmqvist only player under par

TROON, Scotland — As if Royal Troon isn’t playing hard enough for the world’s top female golfers this week, Dani Holmqvist is going around the wind-swept Scottish links carrying a nagging back injury from a cart crash in 2018.

It’s not stopping the Swede leading the Women’s British Open after two rounds.

On another tough day when first-round leader Amy Olson shot 81 — 14 strokes worse than Thursday — and stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut, Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 holes.

A 1-under total of 141 left Holmqvist a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst of the United States (70) and Sophia Popov of Germany (72). The rest of the 144-player field was over par.

Holmqvist’s form has come out of nowhere, with the 32-year-old Swede having missed the cut in 13 of the 20 events she has played since the golf cart in which she was riding between holes in the Blue Bay event on the LPGA Tour in November 2018 lost control and slammed into a wall.

As well as suffering from a leaking disk in her back, Holmqvist had a badly inflamed facet joint that has required multiple injections and regular rehab. The suspension of golf because of the pandemic gave her some much-needed time to heal.

“It’s a long process and very tedious,” she said. “It’s an everyday thing.”

Lying two strokes behind Holmqvist at 1-over par are former No. 1 Lydia Ko (71) and No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who shot 69 to tie for the lowest round Friday.

After what she described as the best ball-striking round of her career to shoot 67 on Thursday, Olson came back to earth with a 10-over round that included six bogeys on her first 10 holes, and double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14.

Gaby Lopez (University of Arkansas) shot an 80 on Friday. Her 9-over 151 was just good enough to make the cut. Two other former Razorbacks — Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi — were not as fortunate and missed the cut. Lewis shot a 77 on Friday and finished 11-over par. Fassi turned in an 82 on Friday and finished at 15-over par.