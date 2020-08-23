Opposing rallies battle with mace, paint balls and rocks near the Justice Center in downtown Portland on Saturday. (AP/The Oregonian/Brooke Herbert)

2 bodies found after dredging boat blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday after an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd remain missing, the Coast Guard said in a release.

A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the crew members.

The explosion happened about 8 a.m. Friday when the dredging vessel struck a submerged pipeline, Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said. The Port of Corpus Christi has said it was a natural gas pipeline.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the impacted crewmen and their families," Sean Strawbridge, the chief executive officer of the port, said in a statement.

"A full investigation is underway; however, search and rescue efforts are our first priority. It will not be clear for some time the cause of this accident, and any definitive statements to the contrary would be premature," Strawbridge said.

The vessel is owned by Houston marine construction contractor Orion Marine Group.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and other responders in their efforts to recover our missing crewmen," Orion CEO Mark Stauffer said in the statement.

The fire onboard the vessel was extinguished about 10 p.m. Friday after the vessel broke apart and sank, the Coast Guard said.

More face-offs roil night in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Protesters and police in Portland clashed before dawn Saturday after about 200 people marched to a police precinct station in yet another night of violence for Oregon's largest city.

Demonstrators hurled bottles and rocks at officers and pointed lasers at them, damaging police cars and causing minor injuries for several officers, Portland police said in a statement.

One protester was given medical treatment at the scene after he threw rocks at officers and was shot with what police described as a "sponge-tipped less-lethal round," the statement said.

He was among nine people arrested. Three were charged with assault on a police officer.

Many of the protesters wore helmets, eye protection, gas masks and body armor and some carried homemade wooden shields, police said.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Trump told to pay porn star's legal fees

LOS ANGELES -- A California court ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush-money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago.

The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyer fees.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.

The president's personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to Daniels, who filed the suit under her legal name Stephanie Clifford. After Trump's election, Daniels sued to void the agreement.

Trump and his supporters denied the president knew about the payment for several years before Trump acknowledged it on Twitter in May 2018 and said he reimbursed Cohen for the money paid to Daniels.

Daniels' suit over the nondisclosure agreement was dismissed before going to trial or a settlement because the parties were no longer quiet. Trump's lawyers said Daniels didn't win the case and therefore wasn't entitled to lawyer fees, but Judge Robert Broadbelt III disagreed in his ruling Monday, posted online by Daniels' lawyers.

Help sought in search for Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas -- Authorities searched Friday in Texas for a soldier missing from Fort Hood, with the man's family members and the Army asking the public for help.

Fort Hood and the Killeen Police Department issued alerts Thursday night on the latest missing soldier, Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who was reported missing the day before. Killeen police said Fernandes, 23, was last seen Monday when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen.

"Help us find him," said Isabel Fernandes, the aunt of Elder Fernandes, who lives in Massachusetts. "We just want to find him alive soon. He needs to be home with his family."

Fernandes is the third solider from Fort Hood to disappear in the past year and two were found dead this summer.

Texas Equusearch, a civilian search-and-recovery team that was involved in the search for Vanessa Guillen -- another Fort Hood solider who was missing until her body was found in July -- is helping to look for Fernandes. The group's bulletin for Fernandes lists him as missing since Monday.

