Jefferson County news in Brief

2 independents file

for PB council seats

Two Pine Bluff municipal races will be contested in November with the entry of two independent candidates who filed in recent days for positions on the City Council.

On Nov. 3, Bill Brumett, 73, a former council member, will face Glen Brown Sr., 63, also a former council member, in the Ward 3 Position 1 race. Brown defeated incumbent Council Member Donald Hatchett in the March Democratic primary.

Brumett filed a petition to run as an independent candidate with the required 30 signatures on July 31, according to the office of Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart.

Yvonne Denton, 59, filed her petition on Aug. 4, a day before the deadline for independent candidates to file for municipal races. Denton will face Steven Shaner, 34, in November in the race for the Ward 2 Position 1 council seat. Shaner defeated Lloyd Franklin II in a runoff election after the two men received the most votes in the March Democratic primary.

Win Trafford, the incumbent council member in the Ward 2 Position 2 seat, announced early this year that he would not seek a second term on the council.

Zuber pitches way

to major league win

Tyler Zuber, who grew up in White Hall and played college baseball for Arkansas State University, earned the first win of his major league career on Aug. 8, when the Kansas City Royals defeated the Minnesota Twins, 9-6.

Zuber, 25, a right-hander, pitched for the ASU Red Wolves in Jonesboro from 2014-17, compiling a four-season record of 20 wins, 9 losses and an earned run average of 3.89. He had a total of 258 strikeouts in 238.0 innings pitched.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 2017 major league baseball June amateur, and he spent three seasons in the minor leagues, including a part of the 2019 season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale. He had 177 strikeouts in 133.2 innings pitched during his minor league career.