Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body identified as that of missing Jackson County woman

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:18 a.m.

DNA testing from the Arkansas medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body found about 2 p.m. Friday is that of missing Jackson County resident Sydney Sutherland, 25, according to authorities.

Authorities arrested a man Friday after multiple agencies since Wednesday evening were involved in the search for Sutherland.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, is facing a homicide charge and is in the Jackson County jail, according to court records and jail authorities.

However, authorities would not confirm that he is implicated in Sutherland's death.

Lewellyn is an award-winning farmer who was recognized in 2016 as part of that year's Jackson County Farm Family of the Year.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said updates will be released as they become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT