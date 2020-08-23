Body identified as that of missing Jackson County woman

DNA testing from the Arkansas medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body found about 2 p.m. Friday is that of missing Jackson County resident Sydney Sutherland, 25, according to authorities.

Authorities arrested a man Friday after multiple agencies since Wednesday evening were involved in the search for Sutherland.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, is facing a homicide charge and is in the Jackson County jail, according to court records and jail authorities.

However, authorities would not confirm that he is implicated in Sutherland's death.

Lewellyn is an award-winning farmer who was recognized in 2016 as part of that year's Jackson County Farm Family of the Year.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said updates will be released as they become available.