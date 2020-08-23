Cardinals' Kim collects first big-league victory

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ST. LOUIS -- Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major-league win as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Saturday night.

Kim, who did not walk a batter, gave up three hits and struck out three. This was his third game for St. Louis and second start.

The 32-year-old left-hander signed with the Cardinals in the winter after going 136-77 over 12 seasons in South Korea.

Cardinals relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for three shutout innings. Gallegos earned his first save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Cincinnati's bats struggled for a second consecutive night. The Reds totaled only four hits after getting just two in a win the previous day at Busch Stadium.

Harrison Bader homered on Wade Miley's first pitch of the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. The home run snapped a season-long homerless streak of 391/3 innings by Reds pitching.

Tommy Edman's two-run single put the Cardinals ahead in the third.

Miley (0-3) gave up three runs in a season-high five innings. He had failed to survive the second inning in his first two starts.

BRAVES 6, PHILLIES 5 Adam Duvall and host Atlanta spoiled Brandon Workman's debut with Philadelphia, rallying for a victory. Workman, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday, entered with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning. He promptly surrendered a two-run double to Matt Adams, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 lead. After Bryce Harper hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth, the Braves handed Workman (0-1) a loss in the bottom half. With two out and the bases loaded, Duvall ended the game with a single back up the middle.

NATIONALS 5-3, MARLINS 4-5 Sixto Sanchez allowed six hits over five innings to win his major-league debut, and the Marlins defeated host Washington to earn a split of a doubleheader. The Nationals won the opener as their bullpen retired all seven batters it faced to halt a Marlins' rally.

PIRATES 12, BREWERS 5 In Pittsburgh, Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pirates pound Milwaukee.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 3 Cody Bellinger's home run leading off the ninth inning gave host Los Angeles a victory over Colorado.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Tyler Anderson pitched a three-hitter for his first career complete game as San Francisco beat visiting Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 3 Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as Los Angeles beat Oakland to snap the Athletics' nine-game home winning streak.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1 Triston McKenzie struck out 10 in his major-league debut, and Domingo Santana delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth, lifting Cleveland over visiting Detroit.

ORIOLES 5, RED SOX 4 (10) In Baltimore, Pedro Severino singled in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Orioles beat Boston.

RAYS 2, BLUE JAYS 1 (10) Pinch-hitter Kevin Kiermaier singled in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay ended Toronto's six-game winning streak.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 2 Eddie Rosario hit a three-run home run, Miguel Sano homered and also drove in three runs, and visiting Minnesota beat Kansas City. Randy Dobnak (5-1) pitched five innings of two-hit ball.

MARINERS 10, RANGERS 1 Rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBI, Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total and Seattle beat visiting Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 13, ASTROS 2 Trent Grisham hit three home runs, and rookie Jake Cronenworth launched a grand slam in a nine-run second inning, making San Diego the first team in major-league history to hit five slams in six games. Grisham drove in a career-high six runs.

WHITE SOX 7, CUBS 4 Jose Abreu hit three home runs a day after homering twice, and the White Sox powered past the Cubs for their seventh consecutive victory.

