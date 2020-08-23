Class 3A repeats have become rare

Harding Academy hasn't changed much as it attempts to become the first team in six years to repeat as champions of Class 3A.

"It's nothing different here," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "The standards have been established before that title run. It was established before these kids came into the program."

Harding Academy is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 1 team in Class 3A in big part because of the return of senior quarterback Caden Sipe.

Sipe passed for 3,868 yards and a state-high 59 touchdown passes while only throwing 6 interceptions in 2019.

"He's been outstanding," Evans said. "He's been in the system. He knows how to win. He's a pro."

Class 3A will have several teams looking to dethrone the Wildcats.

Osceola has reached the past two state championship games, losing to Booneville in 2018 and Harding Academy last season. The Seminoles return junior quarterback and linebacker Don Littleton. But the Seminoles have a new coach, with former Marion defensive coordinator Jamie Carter taking over for Robert Hooks, who resigned in June and is now at West Memphis.

Prescott is now led by longtime assistant coach Brian Glass, who had been the Curley Wolves' offensive coordinator since 2002. Former coach Tommy Poole decided to focus full-time on his duties as the high school principal.

Glass said the transition, even in an offseason that has been affected by coronavirus disruptions, has been smooth.

"It's not a huge change for me," Glass said. "I'm just in charge of the whole football program now."

When the pandemic halted in-person workouts in March, there was no panic from the Curley Wolves. That's where Glass' familiarity with the players and coaches helped.

"There's no doubt that it was great to be familiar with everyone," he said. "We've got a good bunch here."

Experience is paramount for the teams chasing Harding Academy.

Prescott returns 17 starters from last season's Class 3A state semifinal team.

Senior quarterback Jacobi Nolen leads the offense. He passed for 1,408 yards with 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season.

Running back and linebacker Alex George, also a senior, finished with 792 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 63 tackles.

Jaylen Hopson is expected to contribute at running back and wide receiver. The senior had 800 receiving yards and 10 scores a year ago.

"This is one of the most experienced teams we've had here," Glass said. "The kids have played a lot of football. They've won a lot of football games. It's the fastest team I've ever coached."

Newport Coach Mark Hindsley believes he has his best team since he took over the Greyhounds in 2015.

With 11 returning starters back, Hindsley has reason to believe in the Greyhounds, who are attempting to get past the second round for the first time during his tenure.

He said last season's second-round loss to Harding Academy serves as motivation.

"I need to get out of the second round," Hindsley said.

Senior running back Tharon Davis is back for Newport. The University of North Alabama oral commitment accounted for 1,496 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Davis rushed for 850 yards and 19 scores, and had 646 receiving yards and 8 scores.

"He's so dynamic and explosive," Hindsley said. "You're not going to see a better football player on the field here. His explosion is unbelievable. He's as dominating outside as he is when he goes inside."

Hoxie is looking to get past the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

The Mustangs are in the 3A-3 Conference with Osceola, as the Seminoles have come out on top in the league the past three seasons.

But Hoxie Coach Tom Sears believes the Mustangs -- with eight returning starters -- are capable of being championship contenders this season.

"I don't usually say this type of stuff," said Sears, who is in his 22nd year at Hoxie. "But we can be as good as anybody else in the state."

Senior running back ShunDerrick Powell, a North Alabama commitment, leads the Mustangs' offense.

Powell rushed for 1,893 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. He also caught 5 passes for 132 yards and 2 scores.

"He's a warrior," Sears said. "The sky's the limit for him. He wants the ball in his hands. He's got it all."

In the passing game, Daylon Powell, a senior and brother of ShunDerrick, passed for 1,799 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Harding Academy went 15-0, one of two undefeated teams in the state along with Bryant in Class 7A.

It won't surprise Evans to see the Wildcats in the mix for a state title again with players such as Sipe and senior wide receiver Ty Dugger back.

"We're a tradition-rich program," Evans said. "We expect to win."

The one thing that has stopped Harding Academy during preparation for the 2020 season is covid-19. Eight Harding Academy players have tested positive for the virus, and the Wildcats' season opener at Bald Knob on Friday night has been canceled.

Evans admitted that fall practice was not going as well as he wanted it to because of the virus, but said he's hopeful that the players will return healthy and be ready for their Sept. 11 home game against Heber Springs.

Covid-19 forced the Arkansas Activities Association to halt in-person workouts in March. Teams finally returned to in-person workouts June 1, then began fall practice Aug. 3.

Sears said that not only is avoiding injuries important for teams this fall, the virus is just as important to bypass.

"We've told our players to be smart with the covid stuff," Sears said. "It can be a make-or-break situation for your team. If they get sick, they can't play."

Glass complimented his team on its work during the offseason in virtual workouts as the Curley Wolves attempt to reach the Class 3A state title game for the first time since 2016 when they defeated Charleston.

"The expectations are the same as every year," Glass said. "We plan on being there in Little Rock in December and playing for that state championship."

Since Arkansas moved to six classes in 2006, only one team has repeated as state champions in Class 3A -- Charleston in 2013 and 2014.

Coaches around the state believe that it's because of the increased competition.

"Class 3A and 4A are two of the hardest classes to win because of the number of teams that are in the playoffs," Glass said. "In 2006, it seemed like it was just four teams that could win it all. Now that number has grown.

"It's going to be interesting, for sure."

Hindsley has seen how competitive Class 3A has become.

"We saw two of the state championship teams [Harding Academy and Osceola] last year," Hindsley said. "There was no doubt that Harding Academy was the best team.

"It's what our team wants to be. But Class 3A is as strong as it's ever been."