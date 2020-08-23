Cyclones aim to improve with quickness, athleticism

Russellville managed just two wins in 2019 as the Cyclones failed to make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

But with six starters returning to run coach Jeff Weaver’s Spread offense, look for a better season in Pope County in 2020.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play,” Weaver said following the Cyclones’ coronavirus break. “We expect to compete in every game we play.”

Senior Brayden Whitfield (5-10, 210) returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,837 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, but he’ll be pushed by junior Gavin Graham (5-11, 155), the JV starter last year. Also back is senior wide receiver Brady Burnett (5-9, 160), who led the Cyclones with 536 yards and 7 touchdowns and ranked second with 60 catches last season.

Senior Kobe Robinson (5-7, 150) and junior Latrell Thomas (5-11, 170) spelled each other at running back last year. Thomas gets the nod in 2020 as Robinson moves to slot receiver.

The Cyclones have three returning starters on the offensive line — seniors Dalton Haulmark (6-5, 245) and Jacob Narveson (6-0, 195); and junior Trevion Traylor (6-0, 285).

Three starters are back to man the Cyclones’ 3-4 defensive scheme. Senior defensive back Caleb Gray (5-10, 155) is back for his third season as starting cornerback after recording 47 tackles and a team-leading 6 interceptions last year. Senior linebacker Tre Potter (5-9, 170) notched

69 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries last season. Junior linebacker Ty Hipps (5-9, 150) led the 2019 Cyclones with 93 tackles, including 10 for loss, and 3 sacks.

Team strengths will be quickness and athleticism, and weaknesses will include inexperience and a lack of size, the coach said.

Weaver said the Cyclones had made several adjustments because of COVID-19, including the players each having a 5-gallon bucket to carry their gear and serve as a marker for social distancing on the sidelines; wearing face coverings when possible; breaking meetings into small groups; using more buses to allow for distancing; the screening of players and coaches before every activity, including practices; and regular sanitizing of weights, lockers, pads, balls, etc.

The Cyclones were picked to finish seventh again in the 6A-West, according to a statewide publication’s preseason poll of league coaches, ahead of Mountain Home and behind Greenwood, Benton, Lake Hamilton, Little Rock Parkview, Van Buren and Siloam Springs.

Last season, Russellville opened 0-2 after nonconference losses at Morrilton, 33-17, and Springdale Har-Ber, 49-0.

The Cyclones picked up their first win in Week 3 over Alma, 31-21, but started 6A-West play 0-4 after losses at Benton, 36-31; Sheridan 42-20; at Lake Hamilton, 42-7; and Greenwood, 42-20. Russellville’s only conference win came at Little Rock Hall, 38-8, before the Cyclones sustained back-to-back losses to El Dorado, 54-14, and Siloam Springs, 31-29.

This season’s games to watch, Weaver said, include Morrilton on the road in the season opener Aug. 28, Benton in the conference opener Sept. 25 and the regular-season finale against Siloam Springs on Nov. 6.

“We need to get off to a good start,” Weaver said of the date with the Devil Dogs. “There could be a lot riding on Siloam Springs in Week 10.”