Iran faces U.N. pressure on nuke sites

BERLIN -- The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog agency will head to Tehran this week to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material, the organization said Saturday.

It will be the first visit to Iran by Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, since he took office last December, and will take place as international pressure mounts on the country over its nuclear program.

The focus will be on access to sites thought to be from the early 2000s, before Iran signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran maintains the U.N. inspectors have no legal basis to visit the sites.

The Iranian delegation to international organizations in Vienna tweeted that "we hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation."

Since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, the other countries involved -- France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China -- have been struggling to keep it alive.

The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. But with the reinstatement of some American sanctions, Iran's economy has been steadily deteriorating and Tehran has begun violating provisions of the agreement to try to pressure the other countries to do more to offset those sanctions.

S. Korea, China summit still in plans

SEOUL, South Korea -- Senior South Korean and Chinese officials on Saturday reaffirmed plans to arrange a summit between their leaders "at an early date" once coronavirus concerns subside, Seoul's presidential office said.

At a meeting in the South Korean port city of Busan, top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and South Korea's national-security adviser, Suh Hoon, also discussed the international standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons program and rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, the South Korean government said in a statement.

President Moon Jae-in's administration has been eager to improve bilateral relations that have been strained since South Korea deployed a U.S. anti-missile system on its soil in 2017 over Chinese objections. Moon had hoped to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Seoul during the earlier half of the year, but the spread of the coronavirus prevented the visit.

Yang, a Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party's powerful Central Committee, promised "constant communication and cooperation" with South Korea while supporting efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and stabilize peace, according to Moon's government, which didn't provide further details.

Turkey holds air, navy drills in Aegean

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish air and naval forces conducted joint training exercises in the Aegean Sea, the country's Defense Ministry said Saturday, as tensions escalate with neighbor Greece over hydrocarbon discoveries.

F-16 fighter jets took part alongside warships to "enhance, maintain and improve the operational capability of joint inter-forces operations," the ministry tweeted.

The announcement was made as NATO members Turkey and Greece are facing off in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration and a day after Turkey declared significant gas discoveries in the Black Sea.

Two weeks ago, Turkey sent a warship-escorted research vessel to prospect in waters where Greece claims exclusive rights to the underlying seabed. Athens responded by sending its own warships to the area and placing its military on alert. France also sent warships and planes to join drills with Greek forces.

Greek officials said Friday that the United Arab Emirates also would dispatch fighter jets to the southern Greek island of Crete for joint training next week.

Ivorian to make 3rd run despite outcry

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast -- Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was formally nominated on Saturday by the ruling party to stand for a third term in October elections despite claims by the opposition that the run is unconstitutional.

Ouattara has been in power since March 2010 and earlier this year promised not to run again. However, the ruling party nominated him as its candidate after its previous nominee, Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly, died in July from a heart attack. Ouattara said the death of the prime minister left a void and argued that because changes were made to the constitution in 2016, his previous terms do not count toward a two-term limit.

"Nothing prevents me from being a candidate," said Ouattara on Saturday, speaking to his supporters at the main stadium in Abidjan.

He said that opposition parties are "fearful" and assured his followers that he will emerge victorious in the Oct. 31 election.

Opposition political parties have called on Ouattara to withdraw his candidacy.

Ouattara's move has revived political tensions in the West African nation and violent protests since his announcement have killed at least six people and injured many others.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire report