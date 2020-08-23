Sections
Jackson County sheriff confirms ID of suspect in woman's death

by Joseph Flaherty, William Sanders | Today at 5:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Quake Lewellyn

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas confirmed for the first time Sunday that a 28-year-old man is being held in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who was last seen jogging Wednesday near Arkansas 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

The body of Sydney Sutherland was discovered two days later, on Friday. DNA testing by the Arkansas medical examiner's office later confirmed the body to be Sutherland.

Also on Friday, farmer Quake Lewellyn of Jonesboro was arrested and booked into the Jackson County jail.

In a text message on Sunday, Lucas acknowledged that Lewellyn was arrested in connection with Sutherland's death. Lewellyn's first appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday before Judge Harold Erwin, Lucas said.

In a news conference on Friday, Lucas said a suspect, whom he would not name at the time, was in custody. The victim and the suspect knew each other, Lucas said Friday.

