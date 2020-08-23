Jacksonville teen charged in shooting of Little Rock officer

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police arrested a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville on Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting that wounded a Little Rock police officer, according to a statement from the Jacksonville Police Department posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

According to an arrest report, Jaiden Alexander Lee was arrested shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and faces a series of felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, one count of first-degree battery, nine counts of committing a terroristic act and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

He was arrested at his residence at 3304 Mary St. in Jacksonville, the report said.

Lee remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster.

Little Rock police said in a press release earlier on Sunday that the injured officer, 30-year-old Christopher Crowder, had been released from the hospital and was recuperating at home.

The drive-by shooting that left Crowder with two bullet wounds in his leg took place at 4513 Rosswood Drive, according to police.