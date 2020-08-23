Little Rock officer stable after he's shot in leg

A Little Rock police officer was shot Saturday about 8:30 p.m. while working in the area of Doyle Springs Road in southwest Little Rock, according to a police Twitter post shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The officer, whose name was not released, was at a residence following up on a terroristic-acts case from the previous night when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, according to police spokesman Lt. Casey Clark. The vehicle sped away after the shooting.

The officer was struck twice in the leg, Clark said. He was rushed to a hospital and was listed in stable condition about 11:30 p.m., Clark said.

The officer did not return fire, Clark said, and no one else was injured.

No additional information was released late Saturday.