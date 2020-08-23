Mustangs excited about new, returning talent

The Perryville High School football program took strides forward last season, with the Mustangs returning to postseason play for the 11th time in school history, said Chris Norton, head football coach. The team ended the 2019 season with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-3 conference record, losing to McGehee in round 1 of the postseason showdown.

Norton said the team’s crop of returning players and new talent could energize the Mustangs going into the 2020 season.

“While we graduated an outstanding group of seniors, we are excited about the group we are returning,” he said. “In addition, we moved up a sophomore class that finished as tri-state champions in the 3A-4 last fall.”

Senior Aaron Ellison and junior Garrett Farnam are returning to the offensive guard, and returning players Blake Kennedy, a senior, and Brandon Hoyt, a junior, are set to serve as linebackers.

Norton said he plans to employ an offensive spread. Sophomore Tyler Givens will start at quarterback, and senior Joseph Caldwell will start at running back. Junior Tyler Erwin will return as the team’s X receiver, with sophomore Easton Walker at H-back. Junior Mason Roland will return to the Y as tight end, and senior leader Mason Brundige will start as Z receiver.

Farnam will play at left guard and center, along with fellow returning junior Hunter Johnson, and senior Aaron Ellison will return to right guard. Senior Nathan Frost will start at left tackle, and senior Austin Smith will start at right tackle.

The defensive side will take on a 3-4 formation, Norton said. Sophomore Tyler Hubbard, junior Gage Helsel and senior Michael McGrew are slated to start on the defensive line. Kennedy and Hoyt will be joined by linebackers Joseph Caldwell, a senior, and Brady Surrett, a sophomore.

Seniors Jesse Hawks, Cole Howard and James Leadingham, along with sophomore Easton Walker, are set to start in the secondary.

“We plan to be a very competitive football team again this fall,” Norton said. “I believe we have the pieces in place to finish toward the top of the conference. This will be an exciting group of kids to coach.”

He said fans should be sure to watch the home game against Paris on Oct. 23, which has been a one-score game for the past two seasons. The Sept. 11 match at Bigelow High School will also be highly anticipated.

“The Battle of the County is always a huge game for our kids and the community,” Norton said. “It will be another tough contest this fall.”

Booneville and Atkins will be strong opponents during the conference season, he said, adding that he expects Mayflower, Paris and Two Rivers to serve up improved performances. There is some talent on the Danville team, he added, and Baptist Prep benefits from excellent coaching.

“It will be an interesting year in the conference,” Norton said. “Three of our teams have new coaches, with the other four having coaches going into their second year.”