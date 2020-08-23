New products excel for hunting, fishing chores

As a rattlesnake bite veteran, I always wear snake boots when hunting in early fall and spring. I am thrilled with Red Wing's new VaprTrek snake boot (Model 2846).

My first impression is that these boots are inspired by the armor scheme of a South Dakota Class battleship. The exterior features belts of thick, leatherlike material across all of the areas most vulnerable to snake strikes, including the ankle area and the entire back from the sole to the top of the pipe. The entire foot is belted as well, and the sole material reinforces the sides. All of the belts are double stitched. Between the leather belts is thick Cordura adorned in Mossy Oak Obsession camouflage. The toe and heel are additionally reinforced with corrugated rubber plates.

The fasteners are thin diameter plastic cables that are protected by tough plastic sleeves. The cables are briefly exposed in four crossovers. A ratchet at the top of the shin tightens the cables. Simply pull the ratchet tab to loosen the cables. This eliminates the ordeal of lacing up traditional snake boots, and also eliminates the threat of woodland perils snagging and fraying fabric laces. If a cable breaks, unfortunately, you will have no tightening capability.

The boots are very light and waterproof. The aggressive tread design provides solid traction without compromising ease of walking. The boots are 17 inches high, but they are so supple that they give and flex freely, as do the soles. They have decent arch supports with cradles opposite the arch, all of which minimize leg fatigue. The internal fabric contains a scent neutralizing material.

LIVSN trousers

I've always worn heavy denim overalls when doing camp chores, but I have moved them aside for LIVSN Flex canvas trousers.

Andrew Gibbs-Dabney of Fayetteville founded LIVSN in 2018 and built the company through two successful Kickstarter campaigns.

In every regard, the trousers are very well conceived and executed. The mid-weight fabric, made from certified organic cotton and recycled polyester, is much lighter and more flexible than overalls. Even so, it is durable, but the versatile styling is also suitable for casual wear.

Unique to this type of garment is the mesh seat liner similar to that in premium fishing attire. It wicks away moisture and allows air to circulate while providing a barrier between the primary fabric and skin.

Rear pockets with concealed zippers keep items secure. Front pockets are deep, reinforced mesh pouches with phone sleeves for those that are comfortable keeping their phones close to that part of the anatomy. Two knife pockets on the seams between the front and rear pockets are the perfect width and depth for my Case pocket knife and a multi-tool.

The roll-up leg closure system is really nice. The cuffs roll up 2 inches per fold, and they stay put with a strap and button system like that used to roll up the sleeves on my fishing shirts. Strips of reflective tape adorn the straps.

Let's eat!

Anglers and hunters have unhealthy diets afield dominated by high fat, high sugar and high carbohydrate items. Their deleterious effects on our midsections and on our cardiovascular systems compound over the course of a hunting or fishing season.

Thankfully, there are healthy snacks for outdoors enthusiasts. Paleonola is a great product I've enjoyed over the past couple of months, especially during my recent road trip out west. Another is Safe Catch Elite Pure Wild Tuna.

In the past, I might have passed those endless hours on the road and in camp eating candy, peanut butter crackers and other empty carbs. Paleonola is a nutritious alternative that strokes the sweet tooth without the usual menu of unhealthy additives.

Paleonola is a grainless granola, which means it is gluten free. My sample pack included Original, Maple Pancake, Cinnamon Blueberry, Chocolate Fix, Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie. Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and pecans are the primary ingredients along with pepitas, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, cranberries and coconut. Fruit extracts, maple syrup and honey are sweeteners and, of course, there is cinnamon. There is always cinnamon.

